Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston is now open for registration for full-day summer programming Monday through Friday at 24 clubs in a five-county area beginning Monday, June 5 with the theme “Space City Summer.”

During the summer, it is critical that our youth continue to learn and experience new things to keep their brains active to stem summer learning loss, as well as residual loss from the pandemic. Studies show summer learning loss can lead to a backslide in academics and that it disproportionately impacts youth in areas that lack access to resources.

Helping kids with academics, including a mix of enrichment activities that ensure they return to school ready to succeed in the year, is of primary importance each summer at Boys & Girls Clubs. This summer, Club members will take field trips to NASA’s Space Center Houston where they will participate in activities incorporating math, science and interactive learning in a fun-filled environment.

Parents can enroll boys and girls ages 6 through 17 in the summer session for just $25. Ending dates in August vary by school districts.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston’s summer initiatives support the organization’s core pillars: Academic Success, Workforce Readiness, Good Character and Citizenship and Healthy Lifestyles. In the last two years, BGCGH has become especially focused on academics to help combat pandemic and summer learning losses from stay-at-home mandates, with programs like Summer Brain Gain, Math Express and Book Nook Learning.

Additional innovative programs offered to members are “Learn, Grow, Eat & Go!,” “Social and Racial Justice Summer Learning” and workforce readiness, including “Digital Pathways,” “Teen Career Connect Network” and “Virtual Career Academy.”

“Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston is committed to providing thoughtful, intentional programming to meet the needs of our members and their families,” says Kevin Hattery, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston. “A strong focus on improving reading and math skills, along with enrichment activities, will help mitigate learning loss and allow our members to achieve better outcomes, both academically and socially.”

Hattery notes that Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston has been the leading youth development organization in the Houston area for 71 years and provides a safe haven for children and teens to learn, grow and express themselves. Boys and girls who attend the summer session receive breakfast and lunch each day, along with healthy snacks. Sports and exercise activities help promote an active lifestyle and overall good health.

“Parents are encouraged to sign their children up now, so they are assured of a space this summer,” continues Hattery. “Reading, games, supervised computer time, field trips and outdoor activities are all part of the mix. Whether the child comes two days or five days a week, they will reap the benefits of structured programming for mind and body.”

Applications for part time summer employment at Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston are now being accepted, including youth development specialists.

BGCGH has a goal to raise $25,000 to create a summer that is “out of this world” for kids. Please help us launch into summer by making a gift of $25 or more to support our mission to combat summer learning loss.

To learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston, to register for summer programs or to donate, please visit www.bgcgh.org.