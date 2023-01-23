Seasonal allergies are worse than ever this year, with many states reporting more tree pollen than usual, and plenty of people going to the doctor believing they have a cold or flu, when it’s just allergies. Of course, it’s not just allergies. In some ways, a cold or flu is better because at least it has an expiration date of about four to ten days. Meanwhile, allergies can plague a person for months on end and feel just as exhausting and uncomfortable as a cold or flu. It’s not uncommon for people to stay home from work or skip out on their usual activities because their allergy symptoms are just that bad. Unfortunately, taking some of the more common medications for allergies every day for weeks on end isn’t very good for your body, so you need to tackle allergies in a more natural way. The question is, are some of your habits actually making your allergies worse?

Taking sedatives

There are a lot of good over-the-counter medications out there, but some of them are sedatives. While these can alleviate your itchy throat, watery eyes and runny nose, they’ll also knock you out and make you incapable of doing anything.

Staying home

Staying home from work doesn’t make your allergies worse, but it doesn’t make them better and since allergies aren’t contagious, there’s no need to spare your coworkers of your presence. Missing out on work may just cause you stress, and stress exacerbates all physical ailment

Getting in bed in today’s clothes

Ideally, you should be changing clothes every time you come indoors so as not to drag allergens around your home. You definitely should not get into bed in the clothes you wore while walking around that day.

Failing to wear sunglasses

Even if it isn’t sunny out, if allergens get into your eyes, you’ll pay for it later. Wear sunglasses anytime you go outside during allergy season. You can even add a hat for extra protection.

Neglecting to get tested

Allergy specialists exist for a reason! They can determine what is causing your symptoms to flare up, and in many cases, can give you a vaccine that can nearly eliminate your symptoms.

Failing to vacuum

If you have allergies and you don’t have a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) vacuum yet, it’s time to get one. If you have a pet, you should be using your vacuum at least once a week to pick up all the pollen your animal drags indoors.

Jogging in the morning

The pollen count is particularly high in the morning, so if that’s when you like to workout, stick to the gym or indoor activities.

Leaving your windows open at night

Speaking of morning pollen, it can easily find its way into your home when you leave your windows open. Yes, even if you have a protective screen. Pollen is tiny enough to go through insect screens.

Smoking

You need all of your airways in the best working conditions possible when you have allergies. Smoking only makes it harder to breathe and you don’t need that right now.

Having hot liquids

Since allergies can feel like a cold, you may be tempted to treat them like a cold by consuming things like hot soup and tea. But the steam of these items can actually irritate already inflamed nostrils.

Read more at www.madamenoire.com.