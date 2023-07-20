Exciting news for aspiring entrepreneurs! The City of Houston has officially opened applications for the highly anticipated Liftoff Houston Startup Business Plan Competition. Celebrating its 11th anniversary this year, the competition offers a chance for innovative minds to turn their dreams into reality with the opportunity to win $10,000 in seed money. The deadline for applications is 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4.

Sponsored by Capital One Bank and administered by the Houston Public Library (HPL) and the Office of Business Opportunity (OBO), Liftoff Houston has been a driving force in fueling entrepreneurship and financial mobility for participants. Over the years, the competition has invested more than $310,000 in startup funding, helping winners in three categories – Innovation, Product, and Service – bring their visions to life.

Mayor Sylvester Turner shared his excitement, stating, “For 11 years, Liftoff Houston has empowered participants to achieve financial mobility through entrepreneurship. These participants have become key drivers of Houston’s economy, creating jobs and providing much-needed goods and services to our communities.”

To be eligible for the competition, applicants must reside in Houston and operate their businesses within the city limits. The business should be for-profit, operating for less than one year, with verifiable revenue not exceeding $10,000. Even those who are not eligible to compete can still benefit from the Educational Pathway track, which grants access to educational workshops and mentorship components of the program.

Accepted participants into Liftoff Houston embark on a four-month journey filled with workshops covering essential business topics such as planning, marketing, financing, and pitching. The program provides additional support through professional mentors from SCORE Houston and Capital One Bank, enabling participants to refine their business plans for the final round of the competition. The exciting culmination takes place on Pitch Day, Nov. 18, where each contest category selects three businesses to present their plans to a panel of esteemed judges. Completion of the Educational Pathway track earns participants a certificate of completion.

Dr. Rhea Brown Lawson, director of the Houston Public Library, emphasized the significance of this opportunity, stating, “This year’s competition will be another thrilling chapter for Houstonians ready to bring their business ownership plans to life. We are proud to join forces with OBO, Capital One, and other partners to provide free library services, access to business resources, cutting-edge technology, and high-speed Wi-Fi, supporting their development and dreams.”

Previous competition winners have launched businesses across a wide range of industries, including retail, consulting, technology, education, hospitality, finance, and more.

OBO Director Marsha Murray expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming competition, stating, “In our 11th year of Liftoff Houston, we look forward to making an even greater impact on the lives of Houston’s aspiring entrepreneurs. This competition provides a clear roadmap to help you achieve your goals of succeeding as a small business owner.”

To seize this incredible opportunity, aspiring entrepreneurs can apply for Liftoff Houston by visiting www.liftoff-houston.com and stay updated by following @liftoffhouston on Facebook and Instagram. Get ready to launch your dreams and make your mark in the vibrant world of Houston’s startup scene.