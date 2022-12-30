The holidays are all about the hustle and bustle in the preparation of ushering the new year.

Spending time with family, buying presents, preparing holiday dinners, planning new years itinerary are just somethings to consider, but don’t forget to add safety tips at the top of your priority list to keep those who you loved protected, including yourself.

Every year Lone Star College Police Department gives the community safety tips to apply during the holiday season. The guidelines focus on preventing theft and other crimes.

“As we approach the holiday season, we need to keep personal, home and shopping safety in mind,” said Paul Willingham, LSC Senior Associate Vice Chancellor of Public Safety and Chief of Police in an official statement. “These tips can help reduce the chance of becoming a victim by lessening opportunities for criminals to rip you off and ruin your holiday.”

Here are the safety tips below:

Keep lights on and set the alarm (if applicable) while you are away at night.

Install motion sensor floodlights around the outside of the home.

Schedule deliveries when someone is home, have them sent to trusted neighbors or set up a receiving location at your local mailbox store.

Pay attention to your surroundings and shop with a friend or relative during the daytime.

Use credit cards when possible and avoid withdrawing cash from ATMs.

Secure packages, electronic devices, briefcases and other valuables in the trunk or out of view.

Do not wear flashy jewelry or anything that would draw attention to yourself.

For more information visit: LoneStar.edu/Campus-Police