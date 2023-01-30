Stroke is a leading cause of death and disability in the United States with nearly 800,000 people experiencing strokes each year.

In an analysis from Researchers at Rutgers University, death rates in the U.S fell from 1975 to 2019, however, that trend is expected to be much different for millennials.

Millennials are expected to suffer strokes at higher rates than generations before them did at the same age.

[CDC video]

Stroke death rate may be increasing due to a number of reasons:

– Lack of stroke and heart attack prevention

– Decrease in physical activity

– Fewer doctor visits

– High Blood Pressure

Stress is another challenge for millennials. As work and life become demanding, and the reliance on technology and need for efficiency increases, they have less time to focus on their personal health and wellbeing.

Childhood Obesity or being overweight are associated with secondary risks factors for stroke. People who are affected by obesity have a greater chance sleep apnea and irregular rhythms of the heart, and heart disease.

The best solutions to reverser early signs of stroke for millennials include:

– Make healthier food choices

– Regular exercise

– Keep blood sure and blood pressure under control

– Stress management