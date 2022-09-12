Cue Jagged Edge “Let’s Get Married” because less than half of Houston millennials are diverging from tying the knot.

According to a study from Self Finance 48% of them are married.

The millennial generation is now America’s largest, numbering 72.1 million, and at ages 26 to 41, and are at the prime stages of their lives. They are also reshaping many aspects of life and society in America. This day and age, it is no longer taboo to cohabitate until they are financially stable. Some who choose to have children also do so without the legalities tied to marriage.

There are many other factors as to why millennials are delaying marriage. Educational attainment is one example. Young people tend to wait until they’ve completed their degrees before getting married. 51% of compared to uneducated (less than 40%).

Marriage trends also breaks down along racial lines. Asians and whites (54.1% and 48.2%, respectively) marry at higher rates compared to other racial and ethnic groups such as Black American at 24.7%.

Out of all large U.S. metros, Houston has the 7th highest millennial marriage rate. Here is a summary of the data for the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX metro area:

Percentage of millennials who are married: 48.1%

48.1% Percentage of millennial males who are married: 45.3%

45.3% Percentage of millennial females who are married: 50.9%

50.9% Median length of current marriage among millennials (years): 8

8 Median household income among married millennials: $96,400

For more information, you can find the original report on Self Financial’s website.