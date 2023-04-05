After swiping that debit card, do you even get anxiety about checking your account balance?

Don’t worry; you are not alone.

A study conducted by One Poll, reveals that roughly half of Americans aren’t sure how much money is in their bank account because they are too worried to face the truth.

Out of 2,000 people who participated in the poll, the results are as followed:

55% fear kept them from monitoring their bank account as frequently as they should.

59% often feel an intense anxiety spike before they check.

60% say living through the pandemic made that moment feel worse than it did before.

31% frequently experienced “close calls” where they didn’t know if they’d have the right amount scheduled on time.

38% of the close callers admitted that it would sometimes end in overdraft fees for them.

If you can relate to this, it is safe to say that there are ways to reduce your financial anxiety.

Set up notifications on your checking account to alert you when your account balance is low

Give yourself some guidelines on when you feel comfortable checking in on your account per month

Spend less money, cut down on waste and negotiate your bills to save money

Use a fee free ATM machine or chose cash back when using debit cards at convenient stores

There isn’t any cookie-cutter way to take control of your finances except to start understanding your habits and your triggers, and create a plan to keep you stress free.