Who wouldn’t want to have a dream job and get handsomely compensated for it as well?

When you are young and a new college graduate, entry-level positions (and that depends on what industry you are in) might not pay well, but as you gain experience and move up the career ladder, the salary increases. That’s supposed to be logical way right?

But in a perfect world, what would be the highest salary you’d hope to make in your lifetime?

Teachable, an online course platform found an answer. The surveyed more than 3,000 18-24 year olds to find out this exact answer. Despite inflation, student loan debt, and layoffs, it’s safe to say that it’s hard being optimistic in a bleak financial climate.

The results reveal that young people today in Texas expect that, on average, they will earn a maximum income of $63,074 per year in their lifetime (compared to a national average of $65,206). Mind you, the average salary in the United States is $42,589.

In Hawaii, however, they seem very optimistic about their future earnings. Young Hawaiians believe their potential earnings will be a high $84,441, while the least ambition about making money are Oklahomans who only expect to make $45,486 which is 21% – or 7,986.11—more than the state average.

Side gigs is an option many young people are choosing as a means to boost their earning power outside of their 9-5 jobs. More than (52%) said they have a side hustle to help boost earnings outside of their current employment.

The survey also shows that the average young person believes they will achieve their peak salary at 30 years old. Two-thirds of 18-24 year olds say they would settle for a job that wasn’t a preferred career path just for a higher salary.

For all the Texans, Do you think earning $63,074 per year in your lifetime is a decent salary in this day and age?