Millennials, the largest generation in the United States, making up 21.8% of the population, face various challenges in today’s ever-changing world. Among their concerns, the cost of living and personal finances are paramount.

In light of this, a recent study by Scholaroo has shed light on the best and worst states for millennials in 2023, with Texas ranking 41st on the list, indicating a less favorable environment for this demographic compared to the previous year when it held the 42nd position.

Analyzing the Rankings

The study assessed economic, social, and environmental metrics across all 50 states, offering a comprehensive overview of the millennial experience in each. Here’s a breakdown of how Texas performed in various categories:

Affordability : Texas ranked 36th in affordability, reflecting the challenges millennials face regarding the cost of living. Political & Social Environment : The state ranked 39th in this category, suggesting room for improvement in the political and social climate. Employment : Texas earned a more favorable ranking in employment, standing at 8th place, indicating robust job opportunities for millennials. Quality of Life : The quality of life ranking placed Texas at 36th, indicating mixed experiences. Health : The state ranked 34th in health, highlighting potential areas for better healthcare access and outcomes. Personal Finance : In personal finance, Texas ranked 43rd, indicating potential financial challenges for millennials. Safety : The safety category saw Texas securing the 42nd position, indicating a mid-range performance.

Factors Considered in the Study

The Scholaroo report drew from data across 52 metrics in seven key dimensions, including affordability, political and social environment, employment opportunities, quality of life, health, personal finance, and safety. Metrics ranged from the cost of living and homeownership rates to unemployment rates and median student loan debt.

The Significance

As millennials, born between 1981 and 1996, continue to shape society, politics, and the workforce, it becomes imperative for them to reside in environments conducive to their goals and well-being. While Texas presents a mixed bag of opportunities and challenges, this report is a valuable resource for millennials and policymakers alike.

According to the Scholaroo study, Minnesota emerged as the best state for millennials, showcasing a more favorable overall environment for this generation.