Winter is in full effect and temperatures are frigid. Several states across the country are hit with severe weather this season and if you are in Texas you’ve had a taste of this already.

In the case of emergencies, it’s always better to be proactive instead of reactive. Here are some tips from experts to keep you safe this winter season.

The Federal Emergency Management Administration advices those who are traveling by car secure an emergency kit with these items:

Jumper cables.

Flares.

Ice scraper.

Car cell phone charger.

Blankets.

Map.

Food and water.

Warm clothes and other necessities.

Protect your body

Drink lots of water and stay hydrated. No alcohol or caffeine.

Wear layered loose fitted, lightweight, and warm clothes. Protect your extremities with hats, gloves and scarves. Make sure the outerwear is waterproof

Eat well balanced meals

Take Vitamin D supplements

Protect your home