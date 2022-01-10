Martin UNSPECIFIED – CIRCA 1970: Photo of Martin Lawrence Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Living Single American rapper and actress Queen Latifah, American actress Kim Fields, American actress Erika Alexander, and American actress and comedian Kim Coles attend a Fox Television event for their sitcom ‘Living Single’, 1993. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) Good Times UNSPECIFIED – CIRCA 1970: Photo of Good Times Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Girlfriends 375719 26: Cast members of the upcoming sitcom “Girlfriends,” L-R: Golden Brooks, Tracee Ellis Ross and Jill Jones pose for photographers at the Maxim Motel party August 10, 2000 in Los Angeles, CA. The motel was formerly called Farmer’s Daughter’s Motor Inn and the party featured monkeys on rollerskates, midget Kiss karaoke and a live tattoo parlor. (Photo by Steve W Grayson/Online USA) Sanford and Son Actors Redd Foxx and Demond Wilson of the TV show “”Sanford & Son”” pose for a portrait in circa 1974. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) POWER NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 28: “Power” Creator and Executive Producer Courtney A. Kemp speaks onstage during the Starz “Power” The Fifth Season NYC Red Carpet Premiere Event & After Party on June 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Starz Entertainment LLC) The Fresh Prince of Bellaire UNSPECIFIED – CIRCA 1970: Photo of Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images INSECURE PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 15: (L-R) Yvonne Orji, Issa Rae and Jay Ellis of “Insecure” speak during the HBO segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 15, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) The Jeffersons LOS ANGELES – CIRCA 1977: The cast of the TV sitcom ‘The Jeffersons’ (L-R Berlinda Tolbert, Sherman Hemsley, Isabel Sanford, Franklin Cover, Roxie Roker and Marla Gibbs (seated)) circa 1977 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) A Different World American actor Darryl M Bell, wearing a denim jacket over a white t-shirt with jeans, location unspecified, circa 1992. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) MORE FROM THE DEFENDERIn Memoriam: Deaths in 2021In "National"Black actors, actresses earn record-high number of Emmy nominationsIn "ENTERTAINMENT"PVAMU to have two graduation speakers: scholar Michael Eric Dyson and alumna, Emmy-winner Loni LoveIn "Local & State"