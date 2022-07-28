There is one thing about Black culture, food has plays a crucial role in enriching cultural identity and stands as a catalyst for Black people to connect with their values of community and fellowship.

Unfortunately, there are some foods that are commonly associated with Black culture that are unfairly seen as unhealthy.

Our neighborhood are filled with processed water down versions of soul food [ no need to name drop… but if you know you know ]

With the amount of access and resources at your finger tips, there are many ways to eat good while eating healthy. Just take it back to the roots.

The African Heritage Diet is a great way to start. There are many health benefits to eating traditional and plant-based dishes that are common in African, the Caribbean, South America and even the American South.

Here are the Defender Top 5 African super foods to boost your immune system.

Cocoyam leaves

Cocoyam leaf. Wikimedia commons

This is a leafy vegetable that grows on cocoyam, a starchy edible tuber. Cocoyam leaves are rich in vitamin C which acts as an antioxidant. You can use this for different soups and stews.

Chicken pepper soup. Wikimedia Commons

Chicken Pepper Soup

This dish is a delicacy in Nigeria. It is a broth is spicy and contains chicken as the protein that provides amino acid to builds up antibodies to fight pathogens.

Legumes Wikimedia Commons

Legumes

Legumes are a class of vegetables that includes beans, peas and lentils. typically low in fat, contain no cholesterol, and contain antioxidants that help prevent cell damage and fight disease and aging. You can add this to any meal, breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

Bush Pear Wikimedia Commons

Bush Pears

Bush pears are a native fruit of West Africa mainly found in southeast Nigeria. It is pink in color when unripe but turns dark purple when ripped. You can eat it roasted or with cooked corn. It contains vitamin C, Promote Skin health, helps reduce blood pressure, and promotes health teeth and bones.

Baobab Wikimedia Commons

Baobab

The baobab fruit is an “Africa’s superfood,” and a powdery pulp and seeds that is rich in vitamin C, good for weight loss, digestion and absorption, and improves stamina.