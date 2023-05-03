Disney Channel is 40 years old this year. How old were you when you heard these Disney classic songs?

The Disney Channel turns 40 years old this year! Where has the time gone?

The network began broadcasting on April 18, 1983 and it has produced the soundtrack of the lives of many. From animated shows and movies, to live concert shows, Disney Channel has created meaningful memories for years to comes, as well as launching the careers of some of the most beloved actors and musicians today.

As the legacy continues, we can’t forget to highlight the Black talent who’ve flourished on the network. Here is the Top 5 Best Disney Channel movie songs (in no particular order):

‘Jett Jackson: The Movie”: Youngstown ft Lee Thompson Young

“The Famous Jett Jackson” is a television series starring Jett Jackson [played by the late Lee Thompson Young] who played a teenage secret agent on a fictional show within a show called “Silverstone.” The show aired from 1998-2001. As part of Disney’s original concert series, Youngstown sang the show theme song feature Young.

‘The Lion King’ – Jason Weaver

Jason Weaver is a multi-talented actor and recording artist. He provided the singing voice of the cub Simba in the 1994 animated feature film “The Lion King.” Weaver is also known to play the role of Marcus Henderson in the Disney television series “Smart Guy.”

That’s So Raven: Raven Symoné

Raven Symoné is the queen of Disney Channel, okayyyy!!!! She is another multi-talented entertainer who has acted in many memorable roles on countless shows, including “That’s So Raven,” a teen sitcom that centered on Raven Baxter (played by Symoné), a teenager with hidden psychic abilities. She experiences visions of future events which she often misinterprets and intervenes to prevent the visions from coming true. The show aired from 2003-2007. Symoné is also known for her roles in the Disney Channel films, “Cheeta Girls” 1 and 2, “The Princess Diaries,” “Zenon: Girl of the 21 Century” and “Raven’s Home.”

The Proud Family-Solange ft. Destiny Child

Houston is in the building!!!! How can we forget about H-Town’s very own Solange Knowles and Destiny’s Child. They are the voices behind The Proud Family theme song. The show follows Penny Proud (played by Kyla Pratt), a 14-year-old Black girl navigating life as a teenager.

Disney Channel Concert Series: Cleopatra

The Disney Channel in Concert series was a series of live-taped concerts with documentary footage of different featured artists taking viewers behind the scenes of their personal and professional careers. The series aired from 1997-2001. NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, Hoku, 98 Drgrees, Samantha Mumba and many others performed on the show. But of course, we give a special shout-out to the amazing all-Black female group from Britain, Cleopatra!

What songs do you think should be on this list?