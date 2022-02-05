Financial freedom and generational wealth will always be top tier on the list of New Year resolutions. It isn’t about the power and flexibility having that money can do for your life. If you are taking active steps to improve your financial health here are the top 5 Black-owned podcasts that you should be listening to right now.

Bola Onada Sokunbi creator of Clever Girl Finance Photo: Official Instagram Page

Clever Girl Finance

Clever Girl Finance was created by Bola Onada Sokunbi and is one of the largest personal finance platforms for women in the U.S. It is a mission-driven financial empowerment platform aimed at providing women with the right products and services as well as financial guidance. The podcast helps women learn how to ditch debt, save money for retirement, increase income, and build real wealth.

Earn Your Leisure Podcast Hosts Photo: Official Instagram Page

Earn Your Leisure

Earn Your Leisure is a popular podcast hosted by Rashad Bilal and TroyMillings. They provide a behind-the-scenes look at the financial aspects of the sports and entertainment industry. Rashad and Troy break down business models, discuss the latest trends in finance, and help you understand the ins and outs of business in an entertaining and casual format.

Mandi Woodruff (Left) and Tiffany Aliche (Right)

Brown Ambition

Brown Ambition is a weekly podcast created by Mandi Woodruff (Executive editor of MagnifyMoney.com) and Tiffany Aliche (The Budgetista). They are both highly successful finance gurus. Their podcast tackles issues like negotiating salary raise, recession, money, and relationships, student debt, investing beyond the retirement funds, etc.

Talaat and Tai McNeely Photo: Official Instagram Page

His and Her Money

His and Her Money podcast helps couples and parents manage their financial health and avoid common pitfalls. Because if you thought managing money on our own was stressful, try the balancing act with a spouse and some children.

Talaat and Tai McNeely are the hosts of the podcast and their goal is to help couples become financially independent, build wealth, and become debt-free.

They discuss a wide range of topics like money-saving strategies, budgeting, debt elimination, investments, credit repair, etc.

Jamila Souffrant

Journey To Launch

Journey to Launch is a informative podcast hosted by Jamila Souffrant, a Certified Financial Education Instructor.

She helps young people of color understand their finances and learn how to maintain good financial health.

Journey to Launch and founder were featured in noteworthy publications such as Money Magazine and Business Insider. The Journey to Launch podcast has even been recognized by Buzzfeed magazine as “27 Podcasts You Need To Start Listening To In 2018.”

Currently, the podcast had a record breaking year with over 2 million downloads.