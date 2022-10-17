We all have something we like to do that we enjoy. While we don’t typical have hobbies for making money, the thing you consider fulfilling could be that that opportunity to generates streams of income or even better… a full time career.

Who wouldn’t want to make extra income while living life on your own terms?

Here are five ways to turn your hobby into a business.

PASSION OR PROFIT?

You need to do a gut check. A hobby is literally something you do for fun when you are not working, but when you make the decision to turn it into a business, it will take a considerable amount of time, dedication, and WORK.

You should have passion for what you do when the work to turn it into a profitable business gets challenging.

TEST THE WATERS?

How will you know if your hobby has substance or if it meets a certain need for your customers? Share your passion with your friends, family and network. Gather your feedback negative and positive and gauge where to make adjustments.

WHAT’S YOUR BUSINESS PLAN?

There are many resources, grants, and seminars for entrepreneurs with startup plans. You don’t have to use your money or go into debt to start your business. Even if you have the funds, don’t skip this part of the journey. This is the blueprint of the business and it should include and executive summary, company synopsis, a list of services of goods, marketing strategy, management team, and financial plans.

MENTORSHIP

Find someone who can offer you unbiased insight and guidance. The person doesn’t have to be a in your line of business. You can’t run a successful business alone. You need to learn from those who’ve went through the journey of launching a business. Their advice offer you a different perspective, help you avoid careless mistakes, other ways to elevate the brand.

BUILD YOUR BRAND

Now the world needs to know who you are. Craft your elevator pitch, attend networking event, build your social media presence, get your logo ready, design your business cards, create a website and get in front of your audience.