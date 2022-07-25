Did you know that in some cultures, brides actually expect to break even on their wedding day?

A wedding ceremony is one of the most expensive purchases a newly married couple can make. Still, it doesn’t have to permanently break the bank. There are ways to actually get back some of the money that you spend on your big day.

Since the average wedding cost is over $30,000 in 2016, breaking even might be wishful thinking. However, with some careful accounting and thinking ahead, you could have a lot more money for life after “I do.”

BECOME A LIFESTYLE AMBASSADOR

You’re trying on dresses, visiting venues, and trying products for months (or even years) before your wedding. Why not photograph it all and put it on Instagram? Attract enough followers and companies will send you wedding-related products to advertise that you can save your own money on.

MAKE A DONATION

Offer to make a larger donation to the church if they waive the fee for having your wedding in their hall. Deduct the donation from your taxes to get some of your money back.

GIVE AWAY YOUR WEDDING DRESS

Donate it to a charity like Brides Against Breast Cancer and you can deduct the full market value of the dress on your taxes.

GIVE TO CHARITY

Certain registries will donate 10 percent of your guests’ gift purchases to a charity of your choice. Your wedding can support a cause you love and make your wedding gifts tax deductible.

HAVE A SPONSORED WEDDING

Some vendors will pay you back some of the money you’ve spent if you allow them to put their logos on things like napkins or even the backs of the invitations for your wedding.

SUPPORT A RECYCLED WEDDING

Sites like Ruffled and Tradesy allow you to sell the wedding supplies, favors, jewelry, shoes and even dresses you only used once to brides who are looking to cut costs.

