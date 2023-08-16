Are you a Beyoncé fan looking for a chance to attend her highly acclaimed Renaissance concert? Sickle Cell Houston is offering you that golden opportunity! By registering for their upcoming Amazing Race & 5K/1K event, you could enter their raffle for two free tickets to the show.

Sickle Cell Houston is an organization dedicated to providing quality care and treatment for families affected by sickle cell disease. The Amazing Race & 5K, which will be held at MacGregor Park on Sept. 16, is their largest awareness fundraiser of the year.

This is not only a chance to participate in an exciting race but also a powerful demonstration of unity, hope, and triumph for survivors and those affected by this genetic disorder. The funds raised during the event will support male initiatives and families impacted by sickle cell disease, helping them live without limits.

This year’s event promises to be even more thrilling, with surprises for participants, new friendships, and delightful treats. The spirit of fellowship and unity will continue, providing unwavering support to the sickle cell population.

To join the Amazing Race & 5K and enter the raffle for Beyoncé Renaissance tickets, visit the official event website at www.sicklecellhoustonwalk.com.