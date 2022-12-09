In case you missed Saturday Night Live on Dec. 3, actress Keke Palmer announced she was pregnant during her monologue. “There’s some rumors going around,” she said. “People have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant.’ And I want to set the record straight—I am!” Then she opened her oversized coat to reveal her pregnant belly. Her news left mixed reviews. Many were excited to see this actress who we all (yes, me too) watched grow up on screen since her breakthrough role in “Akeelah and the Bee” to now launching her own television network Key TV, accomplishing all her goals, and now reaching a new milestone as a soon-to-be mother. Others, weren’t so happy because of their theories on the breakdown of the institution of marriage in the Black community and the praising of single motherhood.

In 2020, she announced on social media that she had PCOS, or Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, a hormonal disorder that can cause irregular and painful periods, acne, fluctuating weight, and excessive hair growth. Palmer said that for her entire life PCOS was attacking her from the inside out. Another common challenge women with PCOS face is difficulty getting pregnant. I can only imagine how happy she must feel being able to make this announcement with all that she’s been through. Palmer has been very low-key with her relationship with Fitness instructor Darius Jackson and unless she told us the ins and outs of their family planning, womb gatekeepers need to relax!

Coach Prime leaves Jackson State University

College football coach and Pro Football Hall of Fame member Deion Sanders caused a frenzy on Black Twitter regarding his recent decision about his new coaching job.

Sanders decided to leave the HBCU Jackson State University (JSU) to take a position with the University of Colorado Buffaloes. Many are concerned about why “Coach Prime” would leave the Black college team he built into a powerhouse in just three seasons for a… for lack of a better word… doormat program at a predominantly white institution.

It’s worth recognizing for three seasons, he accomplished a lot at JSU. Sanders was tasked with resurrecting the program in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, Sanders went 27-5 at Jackson State, including 12-0 this season leading up to the Celebration Bowl on Dec. 17. He sold out stadiums not only in Jackson, MS but everywhere his team played, and upgraded the school’s facilities. He gave JSU the relevance and the spotlight they sorely lacked but greatly deserved.

We can’t forget that Sanders did say that he would eventually leave for a bigger stage. But out of all “Power Five” conference schools out there in need of a proven leader, why an underperforming school like Colorado? No disrespect Buffaloes. What message does this send to young Black talent who are looking to play at HBCUs? One person on Twitter said “Not mad at Deion, but being a big name at an HBCU and him recognizing the systemic struggles that HBCUs face and then he leaves, does NOTHING to help solve the problem. True HEROES at HBCUs find ways around salary concerns because their mission is BIGGER than money.” Honestly, Sanders was nobody’s savior. He did what he had to do and left. There are underlying issue HBCUs still have to face, and it will take more than one notable Black figure to solve.

Takeoff’s alleged killer arrested

FILE – Takeoff arrives at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 10, 2019. On Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, fans will gather to remember the slain rapper, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, in downtown Atlanta near where the 28-year-old grew up. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

HPD has arrested a man suspected of killing Migos rapper Takeoff. Patrick Xavier Clark (33), who was arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting, was originally said to be a bystander to gunfire outside of a bowling alley in Houston on Nov. 1. He is being held on $2 million bond during his first court appearance, according to authorities. If he is able to post bond, he’ll be under 24-hour house arrest. Prosecutors believe Clark is a flight risk because he bought flight tickets to Mexico just two days before his arrest and applied for an expedited passport. Investigators were able to identify Clark through various cellphone and surveillance footage along with shooting reconstruction and ballistic evidence. This is just a small step closer to justice and though this won’t bring Takeoff back, I do hope that justice will bring some peace to his family and friends.