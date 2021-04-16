FILE - In this March 25, 2021, file photo African Methodist Episcopal Church Bishop Reginald Jackson announces a boycott of Coca-Cola Co. products outside the Georgia Capitol n Atlanta. Jackson says Coca-Cola and other large Georgia companies haven't done enough to oppose restrictive voting bills that Georgia lawmakers were debating as Jackson spoke (AP Photo/Jeff Amy, File)

Defender Network Associate Editor Aswad Walker shares his thoughts on the two Black former CEOs Kenneth Chenault and Kenneth Frazier inspiring other corporate leaders and corporations to speak out against Georgia’s voter suppression law.