In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. Right-wing extremism has previously mostly played out in isolated pockets of America or in smaller cities. In contrast, the deadly attack by rioters on the U.S. Capitol targeted the very heart of government. It brought together members of disparate groups, creating the opportunity for extremists to establish links with each other. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

With conservatives enacting an all-out war on Black votes (as well as Black history, Black viewpoints, Black home ownership, Black healthcare access, etc.) with their hyper-racist voter suppression bills in darn near every state from sea to shinging sea, what is the Biden/Harris administration doing, especially since they control the White House, the House and have a VP vote advantage in the U.S. Senate? Surely, they’re fighting by any means necessary to protect the voting rights of the folk who voted them into office, right? Not so much.