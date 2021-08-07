With conservatives enacting an all-out war on Black votes (as well as Black history, Black viewpoints, Black home ownership, Black healthcare access, etc.) with their hyper-racist voter suppression bills in darn near every state from sea to shinging sea, what is the Biden/Harris administration doing, especially since they control the White House, the House and have a VP vote advantage in the U.S. Senate? Surely, they’re fighting by any means necessary to protect the voting rights of the folk who voted them into office, right? Not so much.