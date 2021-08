With Gov. Crazy refusing to issue a mask mandate while Texas COVID numbers soar, and word from the TEA is that schools won’t be required to alert parents if a student or teacher tests positive for the virus, it feels to Defender Associate Editor Aswad Walker like we are currently in the calm before the Fall 2021 school year COVID storm. Check out for yourself what bruhman has to say, and let us know your feelings on the topic by emailing us at news@defendernetwork.com.