Even with this vicious fourth round of COVID-19 coming at us with a variant way more contagious than the previous ones, and impacting younger and younger people, there’s a lot of folk who are still refusing to get vaccinated. And that’s their business. But what is crazy is people taking to position of being anti-mask. Someone explain that one please, but only if you’re a medical professional not on the former president’s payroll. Check out Defender Network Associate Editor Aswad Walker’s take on the matter.