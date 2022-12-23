Not sure if you are a fan of international football but I honestly enjoyed this year’s World Cup (WC) soccer final. Qatar hosted an amazing tournament as millions witnessed the world’s greatest players battle it out for the ultimate title. Argentina came out on top 4-2 over France 4-2 o to become world champions for the third time, all while witnessing the iconic Lionel Messi clench the first WC win of his career.

The match was intense as fans also watched the French team’s rising star striker Kylian Mbappe win the WC Golden Boot award with eight goals at just 23 years old. This was really Qatar’s time to shine, considering they invested an estimated $200 billion on staging this event. Can’t wait to see if North America can exceed expectations in 2026.

U.S.-Africa Summit: What did we learn?

We’ve seen far too many times in history how U.S.-Africa relations seem to result in more negative outcomes than positive. The U.S has often lacked clear objectives on what its motives are on the continent, and its reactionary policies, exploitation and irresolute actions at democratization and humanitarian assistance has brought scrutiny from Africans worldwide.

President Joe Biden recently hosted 49 African leaders in Washington, D.C for the first U.S African Leader Summit since the inaugural event was hosted by former President Barack Obama in 2014. For three days, African heads of state participated in a number of meetings and discussions around U.S.-Africa relations, and the issues that impact Africans, including organized crime, climate change and security.

Biden seemed determined to strengthen the relationship with Africa and to break away from the embarrassing position former President Donald Trump put America in with his vulgar comments on African countries and immigrants. Biden proposed that the African Union join G20 (Council on Foreign Relations) to have a stronger voice at the United Nations considering South Africa is the only member. The publicity around the summit was said to encourage American and business interests to view the continent as a place of opportunity and not a place in need.

Though it looked great from the outside, economic and human capital policy expert Obiageli Ezekwesili said that if African leaders want the world to take them seriously, they should host these summits on their continent, and not the other way around. It signals “Africa’s readiness to engage the world on its own well-articulated terms.” Let’s also bear in mind that there were several African heads of state who are accused of committing human rights abuses and still operate as dictators and shamefully attended the summit.

I’m sure what they learned in the summit will go in one ear and out the other. The U.S has its share of responsibility for what it has done on the continent, but those corrupt leaders should be equally accountable for the mess they’ve created.

Twitter users vote for Elon Musk to step down

FILE – In this March 14, 2019, file photo, Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at the company’s design studio in Hawthorne, Calif. Tesla says it will relocate its headquarters from Palo Alto, Calif., to Austin, Texas, though the electric car maker will keep expanding its manufacturing capacity in the Golden State. Musk gave no timeline for the move late Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, when he addressed the company’s shareholders at Tesla’s annual meeting. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

If you thought things on Twitter were already crazy and confusing, you probably heard that CEO Elon Musk launched a poll asking users whether he should step down as head of Twitter. Seventeen million people responded and the result was “yes” with 57.5% and “no” with 42.5%.

Musk promised that he would “abide by the results of this poll.” Who’s to say he will but his leadership is marked by mass layoffs and the revival of suspended accounts that have violated Twitter’s rules. He didn’t immediately respond to the outcome of the vote. He did, however, share a few cryptic messages such as, “No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor,” and “Those who want power are the ones who least deserve it.” Well Elon, not sure if you consider yourself to be an honorable leader but hopefully you will stick by your word and go.