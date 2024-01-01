Sonny’s Recap
Hot takes on the moments that shaped 2023
Taking care of the children, elderly parents, spouse, and work, who has time for self? The Defender Resource series “Women’s Wellness,” sponsored by Texas Children’s Pavilion for Women, concentrates on giving a sister pointers on things that can make a difference in your life – from your spiritual, emotional, physical, and mental well-being. Take a look at some of the top stories in 2023.
Heart Health and Pregnancy: What You Need to Know
For some women, a cardiologist is just as necessary during pregnancy as an obstetrician. According to the Centers for Disease Control Maternal Mortality Surveillance System heart disease is the leading cause of pregnancy-related death. So for women living in Texas, which is among the top 10 states for highest rates of maternal death, and for Black women who have the highest rates of pregnancy complications in the nation, heart care during pregnancy can be lifesaving.
Could Your Pelvic Pain be Endometriosis?
Endometriosis is a disease in which uterine-like tissues grow outside of the uterus and become inflamed with the menstrual cycle. It can be difficult to diagnose due to its vague symptoms of lower abdominal pain, abnormal menses, and fatigue. Moreover, an operation is necessary for a definitive diagnosis. As a result, many patients see multiple specialists before finding relief. Xiaoming Guan, MD, PhD, division chief and fellowship director of minimally invasive surgery at Texas Children’s Pavilion for Women, is an expert in minimally invasive surgery for endometriosis. “I am dedicated to endometriosis in my career and my research,” he says, and it shows. Between 60-80% of his clinic cases and surgeries are endometriosis.
Supporting Breastfeeding: Celebrating Black Breastfeeding Week
National Breastfeeding Month in August is dedicated to Black breastfeeding. TaCori Hayes, BSN, RN, IBCLC, has had a passion for breastfeeding since giving birth to her first child four years ago and has felt a special calling to offer encouragement and support to Black mothers.
“When I was in the hospital, I didn’t have a consultant ever who looked like me. There was never a Black consultant who came into my room… so, that was my motivation. That’s why I sought out becoming a lactation consultant,” said Hayes.
Finding Treatment and Community at The Menopause Center at Texas Children’s Pavilion for Women
All women of a certain age will go through menopause. Around 50 years old, the body goes through a hormone shift with a unique set of symptoms. Hot flashes are perhaps the most well-known symptom, and though commonly belittled, they can significantly impact a woman’s sleep and daily life. Other difficulties that are not as commonly associated with menopause, such as depression or pain during sex, may be an unnecessary source of embarrassment for many women.
How to Keep Your Skin Looking Young and Healthy at Any Age
Staying young, vibrant, and healthy is a goal that many strive for, regardless of age. While aging is a natural part of life, there are things you can do to keep your skin looking and feeling its best. In this article, we cover some tried-and-true skincare tips for every age.
