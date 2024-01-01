National Breastfeeding Month in August is dedicated to Black breastfeeding. TaCori Hayes, BSN, RN, IBCLC, has had a passion for breastfeeding since giving birth to her first child four years ago and has felt a special calling to offer encouragement and support to Black mothers.

“When I was in the hospital, I didn’t have a consultant ever who looked like me. There was never a Black consultant who came into my room… so, that was my motivation. That’s why I sought out becoming a lactation consultant,” said Hayes.