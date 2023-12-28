After enduring a few Texans and Rockets seasons of rebuilding and losing, it appears two of the city’s top professional franchises are finally moving toward success.

But as exciting as their potential return to prominence may be, 2023 will be remembered as the year of triumphant returns, potential stars in the making, and an emotional goodbye to a gentleman who was not only class personified but delivered so many winning moments during a time when we thought the Astros organization might fall apart.

Here is a look at the top pro and college sports stories in The Defender this year.

DeMeco Ryans returns to lead Texans There were a few big returns in 2023, but none was bigger and more celebrated in Houston than the return of DeMeco Ryans as the Texans head coach. Houstonians had watched Ryans grow from the franchise’s second-round selection in 2006 to the heart and soul of the defense, to a two-time Pro Bowl linebacker, to becoming a sought-after head coach after a successful stint as defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers. The city and Texans fans were so excited that it was forgiven that the Texans had made two Black men one-and-done head coaches before luring Ryans home. Ryans and his energy and positive outlook have immediately brought winning back to NRG and re-energized a fan base that hasn’t experienced a winning season since 2019.

Dusty Baker retires as Astros manager We knew at 74 years old and with a certain Hall of Fame managing career that Dusty Baker had more illustrious years behind him in baseball than in front of him. But we were still stunned this fall when Baker announced that he was retiring from managing baseball. Baker restored pride and dignity to the Astros after a sign-stealing scandal nearly crumbled the franchise. But just as important, Baker stepped in and kept the Astros winning, leading them to four straight ALCS, two pennants and a World Series title. The Astros made it to Game 7 of the ALCS this season but couldn’t overcome the Texas Rangers.

Brittney Griner returns to the WNBA Last year, Brittney Griner made it back home to the United States after being detained in Russia for 10 months on trumped-up drug charges. But she made another big return in 2023 when the 6-foot-9 center came back to the game she loves and the sport she has become synonymous with when she took the floor with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury for the first time since her captivity ordeal. The Houston native was treated like a hero returning home with the world watching and the WNBA standing on its collective feet as Griner stepped into the arena with Skylar Grey’s “Coming Home” blaring through the sound system at Phoenix’s Footprint Arena.

Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud looks like a star in the making The Texans drafted C.J. Stroud No.2 overall during the spring with the plan that the Ohio State standout would grow into the franchise quarterback. As it turned out, it doesn’t seem that Stroud needed much time to become the face of the Texans and the franchise’s re-emergence. Stroud is re-writing the NFL rookie quarterback record books and winning in the process. The city seemed a little deflated when former head coach Lovie Smith unnecessarily won the season-ending game against the Colts that ruined the team’s chances of drafting No.1 overall and taking Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. As it turned out, Smith did the Texans a solid because they instead took Stroud with the next pick after the Carolina Panthers took Young with the No.1 pick.

Why aren’t Black kids playing baseball anymore? We have wondered for years why we seem to see fewer and fewer Black Americans playing the game of baseball. Well, Dusty Baker and Enos Cabell, two legends in the game, took some time to share their thoughts on why we are seeing fewer African Americans take up the game that was once so beloved and embraced in the Black community. The numbers and historians point to economics first and foremost, but there is a belief that race plays a part in the lack of numbers as does more opportunities for African Americans in other sports like football, basketball and even soccer.

UH receives a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament All roads leading to the Final Four were coming into Houston in 2023. It just happened that the University of Houston had the shortest road of all to NRG and the Final Four. The Cougars, who had been at the top of the rankings for much of the 2022-23 season, received the No.1 seed in the Midwest Region ahead of the NCAA Tournament, marking just the second time in school history they had received a top seed. A successful run would have landed UH in the Final Four right in its backyard. All the Cougars had to do was keep winning. But it wasn’t to be. Kelvin Sampson’s Cougars lost to Miami in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.

Rockets hire Ime Udoka After three years of rebuilding and not winning much under the direction of Stephen Silas, the Rockets moved on from the first-time coach and hired a successful former head coach with some baggage. Ime Udoka, the Gregg Popovich disciple, was hired after leading the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals in his first and only season as a head coach. The reason Udoka’s success in Boston was short-lived was that he had an affair with a woman inside of the organization which was against team rules, and he was first suspended for a year and then eventually fired. In the process, Udoka lost his longtime girlfriend and fiancé, actress Nia Long. But Udoka showed up in Houston in the spring humbled and ready to get to work with the young and rebuilding Rockets. The good news is the Rockets seem to be finally turning a corner under Udoka and could possibly push for a playoff spot this season.

Simone Biles makes triumphant return to competition Decorated and renowned gymnast Simone Biles didn’t just return to the sport after a two-year hiatus, she returned on top of her game. First, Biles won a record-breaking eighth national all-around title during the US Gymnastics Championships in San Jose in her return to gymnastics. Then two months later, the Houstonian won the individual all-around title for the sixth time in her career at the World Championships in Belgium – where she won her first world championship 10 years ago — to become the most decorated gymnast in history.

Dylan Campell and his father share love of baseball University of Texas baseball player Dylan Campbell had a historic run this past spring for the Longhorns on the baseball diamond. Campbell is thriving in the sport he was first introduced to by his father, Donovan Campbell, and fell in love with through his experiences. Donovan played baseball at Texas Southern and then moved on to the Atlanta Braves organization. Coming off a very successful 2023 season for the Longhorns, Dylan was drafted 136th overall by the Los Angeles Dodgers organization last summer.