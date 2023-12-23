There’s nothing like the strength and beauty of a Black woman. Sistas have been instrumental throughout history, playing pivotal roles in social justice movements, scientific breakthroughs, cultural advancements, and political arenas.

It has been an honor to lead the Black Women channel and bring light to stories and people who directly impact the Black female community. We have news you can use like the fact that more Black women are leaving the country….to profiles of amazing women… to things Black women can do to improve their health….sistas are on it! Check out some of the highlights from the Black Women Channel.

More professional Black women leaving the country More and more professional Black women are opting to make their home in another country, leaving the United States for a variety of reasons. A recent report from Bloomberg shows that there has been an exodus of professional African American women searching for countries like Mexico, Portugal, the Caribbean and even Bangkok that would provide better protection, even if they have to relocate, withdraw their children and start businesses abroad. Read more here.

Harris County receives $1.4M to confront Black maternal mortality rates Houston Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher announced an additional $1.4 million in federal funding to be allocated for combatting Black maternal mortality in Harris County. The U.S. itself has the highest rate of maternal mortality in the developed world, with Black women being disproportionately impacted. In Harris County, Black women are 3.5 times more likely to die in childbirth than their white counterparts. Read more here.

TX lawmaker leads the Crown Act House Bill 567, from state Rep. Rhetta Bowers, D-Garland, led the battle to prohibit schools and workplaces from discriminating based on certain hairstyles — including braids, dreadlocks, and twists. The CROWN Act made history when it was voted into law. Read more here.

Period poverty: Health crisis for Black women, girls The menstrual cycle is a natural biological function that prepares the body for the possibility of pregnancy. But in many parts of the world including here in the United States, young girls are faced with a public health issue that impacts their feminine health, and that is period poverty. According to the 2022 Journal of Global Health Reports, out of 16.9 million women or girls who menstruate in the U.S., two-thirds of them cannot afford menstrual products, with half needing to choose between food or products. Read more here.

Why do so many Black women die in pregnancy? Black women have the highest maternal mortality rate in the United States — 69.9 per 100,000 live births for 2021, almost three times the rate for white women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Black babies are more likely to die, and also far more likely to be born prematurely, setting the stage for health issues that could follow them through their lives. Read more here.

Megan Thee Stallion talks mental health, depression Megan Thee Stallion isn’t new to confronting challenging subjects. In her previous battles, she stood strong in her fight for artistic independence, making “Cobra” her first independently released song since leaving her longtime label after a bitter legal dispute. The singer hoped the music could help others deal with depression and mental illness. Read more here.

Tara Paige ‘Patio Conference’ lifts Black women, outdoor living During the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, Texas-based former school teacher Tara Paige found herself looking for some way to keep herself busy. So, she decided to tap into her love of the outdoors to redo her backyard. When she sought others to share creative ideas with, she couldn’t find anything that met her needs, so she created a space where Black women can get together and share creative ideas of being on the patio. Her annual conference highlighted that. Read more here.

Jetola Blair: Marathon runner overcomes injury to seize record Jetola Blair is a world-class marathon runner. It’s something she stumbled upon by accident, after looking for a way to honor a friend who died of leukemia. Blair wanted to do something to honor her memory and “nothing seemed right.” Someone suggested she run a half marathon for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. And injury almost sidelined her, but her amazing story is one of perseverance. Read more here.

Research sheds light on aggressive breast cancers in Black women Researchers at the Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center are spearheading apioneering studyto unravel the biological underpinnings of aggressive breast cancers in Black women. Led by Dr. Harikrishna Nakshatri, a breast cancer researcher at the IU School of Medicine and a key researcher at the Vera Bradley Foundation Center for Breast Cancer Research at the IU Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center, the investigation holds promise for targeted treatments that could significantly reduce disparities in breast cancer outcomes among Black women. Read more here.