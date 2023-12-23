Houston and the Lone Star State never cease to amaze, coming through every year with incredible storylines at the local and state level. The areas of politics, healthcare and education are always sure to offer up memorable moments. And there are always those surprising big stories we never saw coming.

In 2023 alone, we said goodbye to two longtime news personalities, Camp Logan soldiers received posthumous pardons, historic Pleasantville was hit with racist vandalism, and a “Strange Fruit” (lynching) display was put up by a Third Ward gentrifier within walking distance of the NAACP Houston office. Not only that, County Judge Lina Hidalgo became a primary GOP target and also a symbol for standing up for one’s mental health. The State Legislature low-balled TSU regarding funding (again) while also destroying the Harris County elections administrator position. Gov. Greg Abbott tried hard (i.e. four special sessions) but still couldn’t pass school vouchers. The Bayou City played host to several national convenings, including those of the National Urban League and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.

Overall, Houston’s crime rate went down, but that barely made news because, for some folk, only rising crime is newsworthy. Speaking of newsworthy, 500K Texans were bumped off Medicaid. And the only bump bigger than that was the “Beyonce Business Bump” that pumped in major dollars to the city when Queen Bey brought her record-breaking “Renaissance Tour” home. And since we’re talking royalty, St. John’s Downtown said farewell as founding pastors, Dr. Rudy and Juanita Rasmus, who stepped down from their leadership roles.

And we haven’t even got to the Top 10 list yet.

TEA TAKEOVER OF HISD Maybe the biggest news this year has been the Texas Education Agency’s (TEA) takeover of HISD, the largest school district in the state. Community members have called out the imposed superintendent, Mike Miles, as a puppet doing the bidding of Abbott and TEA leader Mike Morath. Much of the takeover fallout made national and international headlines, including the massive community/teacher/parent/student coalition of protesters and turning libraries into detention centers. But there was so much more: the mass teacher/student exodus, Miles’ NES system, “Yes Men & Women” Board of Managers, the new principal evaluation system, teacher’s deteriorating mental health, no teacher overtime, the initial teacher salary okey-doke, and oh, so much more.

MAYOR TURNER’S FINAL YEAR Mayor Sylvester Turner guided this city through literal and figurative storms for the past eight years and has been celebrated nationally for his leadership, yet some local detractors did exist. But what does Turner care? He has served with distinction and said he’ll continue to do so until the very last minute of his term. After that, the haters can say what they want. But bruhman held it down for H-Town, and especially the “Foe-Foe.”

FIFTH WARD CANCER CLUSTER Though pollutant companies denied toxic contamination, the evidence said and continues to say otherwise. So much so, that the city is paying $5 million to help residents relocate.

DARRYL GEORGE / BARBERS HILL HAIR SAGA White administrators at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, TX broke the law (rules) by ignoring the CROWN Act by suspending young brother Darryl George for not cutting his natural hair. The result: George has spent over 80% of his junior year outside of his school. And when he recently returned to campus after serving a suspension, they kicked him out again… for wearing his hair the way God designed it to grow out of his head.

FELON KEN PAXTON BUYS NOT GUILTY VERDICT While Darryl George erroneously gets treated like a felon, actual felon AG Ken Paxton had a pro-Paxton group (Defender Texas Liberty PAC) pay $3 million to Gov. Dan Patrick, who served as the “judge” during Paxton’s impeachment trial. Paxton’s guilt regarding his actions warranting the trial was never in question. But that $1 million donation to Patrick and that $2 million loan to his campaign showed that the guilty can buy whatever verdict they want if they have the funds to do so.

TEXAS A&M RACIAL ISSUES If an alien lifeform beamed down to earth in 2023 and read about the happenings at Texas A&M, they couldn’t be faulted for asking the logical question, “Do Aggies hate Black people?” I mean, not only did the school “postpone” (read cancel) this year’s Race, Inclusion and Social Equity (RISE) Conference, they also purposely bungled the hiring of the over-qualified Dr. Kathleen McElroy to lead their struggling journalism department, putting white grievance and fear above Black excellence and acumen. Moreover, A&M, which “oversees” PVAMU, tried to belittle and disrespect the illustrious Dr. Ruth Simmons. But you already know she wasn’t having it.

HARRIS COUNTY JAILS SUED OVER DEATHS Earlier this year, Harris County was sued over the unconscionable amount of deaths that occurred to inmates of the Harris County Jail. The Department of Justice found countless wrongdoings going on at the HCJ. Yet, it still seems to be a death trap.

HBCU CHALLENGES Why does it feel like TSU has been looking for its 50th president in the past five months, after the resignation of Dr. Lesia Crumpton-Young? And social media had a day (or three) in the wake of PVAMU’s graduation fiasco. It’d be nice if the State Legislature finally funded these HBCUs at the levels they deserve and our tax dollars demand.

ELDORADO BALLROOM RETURNS The iconic Third Ward institution, the Eldorado Ballroom, made its official return to the scene this past year amid much pomp and circumstance. And the space immediately picked up where it left off, serving as ground central for all kinds of community-affirming activities and functions.