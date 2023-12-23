This year saw stories that took the nation by storm. From the horrific police beating death of Tyre Nichols to a string of shootings at HBCUs, the year was filled with news that impacted the Black community.

It also saw two Black women get their due from racist attacks from Rudy Guiliani and an attack on Harvard’s first Black president. At times, the world was busy with the viral melee of the “Montgomery Boat Brawl,” and during other times, watched as three Black women in the legal system were positioned to hold former president Donald Trump accountable for his undemocratic antics. As the SCOTUS ended affirmative action in admissions policies, pilot guaranteed income programs made the rounds.

Whew! Needless to say, it has been an eventful year. We have compiled the top national stories for you.

The Beating death of Tyre Nichols Four former Memphis police officers pleaded not guilty to federal civil rights charges related to the violent beating and death of Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop incident. The officers, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills, and Justin Smith, faced charges relating to excessive force, conspiracy, and obstruction of justice. The officers were fired for policy violations in the Memphis Police Department after Nichols died three days after being beaten. A fifth officer, Emmitt Martin, was scheduled to appear in court. The indictment alleged a cover-up, failure to report injuries, and tampering with body cameras. The officers also faced state charges, including second-degree murder, in Nichols’ death. All five officers are Black.

Residents gather at a prayer vigil for the victims of a mass shooting in Jacksonville, Fla. Credit: AP Photo/John Raoux

String of shootings at HBCUs After the back-to-back shootings in October at Morgan State University and Bowie State University, advocates for historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) say that underfunding is leading to lack of proper safety and security resources on their campuses. Their concerns have drawn support from Capitol Hill. Rep. Alma Adams, D-North Carolina, and the founder of the Congressional HBCU Caucus, sent letters to President Joe Biden, Education Secretary Dr. Miguel Cardona and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, saying safety and security on HBCU campuses must be a “top priority” and requested that her office meet regularly with the Biden administration to discuss funding and safety concerns. On Oct. 3, five people were injured after a shooting on Morgan State’s campus during homecoming festivities. Just four days later, two people were injured after a shooting on Bowie State’s campus, also during homecoming. Prior to that, three Black residents in Jacksonville, Florida, were killed when a young white man with swastikas painted on his rifle, pulled into a parking lot at Edward Waters University and began putting on tactical gear. Students reported him, a campus police officer approached and he sped off in his vehicle having never identified himself, then headed to the nearby Dollar General and opened fire.

Illustration of a battle in the Haitian Revolution. Credit: Public domain

Cong. Al Green seeks Presidential Medal of Freedom for America’s enslaved In a historic move, Congressman Al Green, Senator Elizabeth Warren, and other national officials united in a call for the U.S. to honor the millions of Black people whose exploited labor built America. The group, which included Senators Cory Booker and Chris Van Hollen, penned a letter to President Joe Biden requesting a posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom for enslaved individuals. Economist Michael Harriot estimates the stolen labor’s value between $24 trillion and $97 trillion. Green also advocates for National Slavery Remembrance Day on Aug. 20. The move aims to recognize the enduring contribution of enslaved individuals to the nation’s economic foundation.

Author Toni Morrison. Credit: Getty Images

Civil Rights icon Dorothy Height and Nobel laureate Toni Morrison honored with “Forever” stamps The U.S. Postal Service’s 2017 “Forever” stamp collection honored civil rights icon Dorothy Height. As a leader in the civil rights movement, Height played a crucial role in anti-lynching campaigns in the 1930s and in 1963, assisted Dr. Martin Luther King in organizing the historic March on Washington. She also helped launch the National Women’s Political Caucus with Gloria Steinem, Betty Friedan and Shirley Chisholm, and served as the chairwoman of the National Council of Negro Women. Height’s stamp, part of the Black Heritage series, acknowledges her significant contributions to racial and gender equality. The collection also pays tribute to other influential figures, including poet, a professor and a co-founder of the National Technical Institute for the Deaf, Robert Panara, and writer Henry David Thoreau, reflecting a diverse range of impactful individuals in American history. Another iconic figure, the renowned author, Nobel laureate and former Texas Southern University faculty member, Toni Morrison, was also honored with a commemorative stamp recognizing her impactful contributions as a writer, editor, scholar, and mentor. The stamp pays tribute to Morrison’s indelible impact on literature and culture. The ceremony was held at Princeton University, where Morrison taught for nearly two decades. Distinguished speakers, including President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, and Oprah Winfrey, celebrated Morrison’s legacy during the virtual event.

Chris Smalls at a protest. Credit: Getty Images

Black leadership in resurgent national fight for labor rights Black leaders are at the forefront of the resurgence of labor rights and economic justice movements across the country. Notable names like Lee Saunders, Everett Kelley, and Claude Cummings lead three major unions, advocating for fairness and workers’ rights. On a broader scale, it comprises diverse sectors, from Hollywood with actors striking for full-time jobs to fast-food workers in California seeking unionization. Chris Smalls, who led efforts to unionize Amazon workers, brought attention to the power of community support. Workers across industries are demanding fair wages, better working conditions, and a share in corporate profits, movements that are highlighting the intersectionality of labor rights and social justice.

A photo collage of Fani Willis, Letitia James and Tanya S. Chutkan. Credit: Brynn Anderson/Wikipedia/Letitia James/Office of NY Attorney General

Black women in the legal system positioned to hold Trump accountable Three Black women, Fani Willis, Letitia James, and Tanya Chutkan, are playing leading roles in holding former President Donald Trump accountable for alleged crimes. Fani Willis, the Fulton County District Attorney, brought an indictment against him for attempting to interfere with Georgia’s 2020 election results. Letitia James, the New York Attorney General, accused Trump of fraudulent business activity, seeking $250 million in damages. Tanya Chutkan, U.S. District Judge, was assigned to oversee criminal charges against Trump and rejected his attempt to use executive privilege in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot investigation. The trio of these powerful women demonstrates their pledge to the principle that no one is above the law.

A screenshot from X [formerly, Twitter].

The Montgomery Boat Brawl The “Montgomery Boat Brawl,” became quite viral in August, when three white persons faced charges for assaulting a Black co-captain, Damien Pickett. Two white defendants pleaded guilty two months after the beating and the viral melee. Richard Roberts faced two counts of third-degree assault, while Allen Todd and Zachary Shipman, each faced one count. They refused to move their boat, leading to an altercation. After the brawl, no Black individuals were arrested. Videos of the incident went viral, sparking online discussions. Pickett’s resilience and a heroic teenager who swam to his aid and was later named “AquaMayne,” “Scuba Gooding Jr.” and “Swimzel Washington,” became symbols of resistance in Montgomery, with the incident shedding light on the city’s history and racial dynamics.

A protest from supporters of affirmative action near the U.S. Supreme Court. Credit: Getty Images

HBCUs revamp admissions policies in light of SCOTUS’ Affirmative Action decision Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are being required to adapt their admissions policies in light of the Supreme Court’s recent decision to strike down affirmative action. HBCUs, in anticipation of a surge in applications from students seeking open discussions about race, are considering measures such as essay components in applications. The historic ruling now prohibits consideration of race in admissions, which poses a significant challenge for HBCUs known for promoting racial diversity. HBCU leaders, like Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick, expressed concerns about the burden on HBCUs to diversify industries. Admissions processes may become more complicated, with institutions facing potential legal obstacles.

Dollar bills. Credit: Getty Images.