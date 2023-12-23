Like years past, 2023 afforded the Defender editorial staff the privilege of encountering some incredible sisters and brothers doing big things in nearly every facet of life. Like local change agents TSU’s Serbino Sandifer-Walker, centenarian Clarice Freeman, SEHAH’s Baba Sundiata Shango, empty-nester entrepreneur Tina Elder Cadoree, and the husband/wife Jinka empire builders the Williams. We also shared conversations we had with national figures whose work impacted people, industries and causes right here in Clutch City. Like Marc Morial, CEO of the National Urban League, who held their national convention here. And Minnesota AG Keith Ellison, whose courageous leadership led to the murderers of George Floyd being held accountable.

Here are 10 of those profiles that stand out for different reasons, yet all have in common individuals who absolutely did the “darn” thing in 2023.

United Airlines Phil Griffith flying high on leadership, service HBCU grad and California native Phil Griffith is the vice president of United Airlines’ Houston hub at George Bush Intercontinental Airport. And that’s only one area where he’s making his mark and inspiring a new generation of change agents.

Meet Shelby Stewart & Ashton Plesant, co-founders of the Houston Hip-Hop Museum As we come to the end of the year-long celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop’s founding, let us begin to put some respect on the names of Shelby Stewart and Ashton Plesant, co-founders of Houston’s Hip-Hop Museum.

Victor Glover makes history on earth and space When NASA sends Artemis II to the moon next year, piloting the manned moon mission will be a Black man, the first to undergo such an endeavor. That brotherman is Victor Glover. You better recognize.

Meet Brandi Harleaux: SBA Texas Business Owner of the Year Brandi Harleaux never imagined she would be part of the family business, much less take it over as CEO. But today this soul sister walks into the lily-white recycling industry space as the SBA Texas Business Owner of the Year.

Buttah Skin founder Dorion Renaud changes skincare game Beaumont native turned global skincare industry boss Dorion Renaud has changed the face of the skincare business ownership game.

The Village Square: Connecting the diaspora via the arts Houston transplant Babatunde Ogunseinde brought with him from his homeland (Nigeria) the concept of the Village Square connecting members of the Pan-African diaspora via the arts.

Zee Clarke: How breathwork can help Black community with stress Author and mindfulness expert Zee Clarke shares some powerful keys to healing many of the things that ail Blackfolk. How does she know what works? Because she first had to heal herself.

Ronald Galvin shares his prostate cancer journey Black men are at the wrong end of every medical condition statistic, including prostate cancer. Yet, brothers have been darn near mute on the topic, for whatever reason. Enter Ronald Galvin, a brother courageous enough to be fully transparent about the downs and ups of his personal prostate cancer journey.

Kemba Smith: From justice system poster child to activist In the mid-90s Kemba Smith was the face of everything wrong with the criminal justice system and the war on drugs/Black people. Today, she’s on the frontlines fighting for the total overhaul of that corrupt system. And she gladly shared her story with the Defender.