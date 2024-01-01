It’s amazing when you look into the eyes of your new born baby and realize that God has blessed you with a gift that is bone of your bone and flesh of your flesh. Then you get a reality check that this is an awesome job with a huge responsibility to train and guide this person into adulthood. With little or no training, as parents we are looking for advice to help create a fun, learning and loving environment. Well, for some of those tips and pointers take a look at the “Defender Parenting Today” series sponsored by Texas Children’s Hospital (TCH).

Experts from TCH take time to share important information you need to know as a parent. From fun crafts, and cooking challenges to websites you need to know to help better educate your child, there is a little of it all here in this one location. Take a look at this series specifically designed to help parents.

How to Instill Good Sleep Habits in Your Child Up to 50% of children will experience a sleep problem at some point in their childhood, according to the Sleep Foundation. While sleep challenges and resulting daytime behavior problems are common, you can take action to help improve your child’s sleep. Age-appropriate sleep habits can help children and adolescents avoid the immediate and long-term impacts that can result from poor sleep.

Navigating Mental Health Treatment for Youth The past two to three years have seen a significant increase in mental health concerns among children and teenagers, without a similar rise in providers who can diagnose and treat them. Many families wonder if their child would benefit from some form of counseling but don’t know where to start. Many others know that counseling is needed, but are subject to long waiting lists before a provider becomes available.

The Importance of Well-Child Visits Texas Children’s Pediatrics makes it easy for you to include well-child visits into your yearly routine. Modern living places many demands on parents’ and families’ time, but the time spent developing a relationship with your pediatrician is worth it. “As a society, we are used to thinking, ‘When I’m sick I’ll go to the doctor.’ It’s a different mindset to think that when you’re well, you go to the doctor so you can stay well,” said Desiree Evans, MD, MPH, pediatrician with Texas Children’s Pediatrics.

Understanding RSV In the thick of cold and flu season, it is comforting to know that a new vaccine is available to prevent respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a viral illness that can cause serious breathing difficulties in infants and the elderly. The number of children diagnosed with RSV has been steadily increasing, resulting in hospitalizations and some children’s deaths.

Texas Children’s Champions Community Education About Sickle Cell Disease Finding out that you or someone you love has sickle cell disease (SCD) can be frightening, but learning more about the disease and treatment options can bring back hope. Therefore, the Texas Children’s Hospital’s Sickle Cell and Thalassemia Program places a high priority on educating both patients and the broader Houston community about SCD.

Keep the Kids Entertained with These Story Apps for Kids Are you looking for ways to keep your kids entertained and engaged this summer? Check out these great apps for reading short stories! With a wide variety of options, you’re sure to find something your kids will love. They can read on their own, or many include a feature that will read to them. And, of course, reading or listening together as a family is an excellent bonding activity.

