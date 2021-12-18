Happy birthday
CHIEF (DR) LEEMON IKPEA
A MAN OF THE PEOPLE
Home and Abroad
- A colossus of the Nigerian industrial firmament
- A philanthropist of sterling stature
- Helper of widows, the homeless, and the needy
- Multiple award winner for significant contributions to the economic development of the country.
- Empowers youth and adults through unsurpassed scholarships for education and unparalleled employment opportunities.
We felicitate with you on your birthday
There are people in our lives who hold a special place that no one else ever could
May you continue to conquer new heights!
Happy Birthday, Chief
Wishing you many, many more healthful years ahead!
FRIDAY, BOSEDE, and ONO AIRHIA