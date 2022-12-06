Photo Gallery: World AIDS Day commemoration at Thomas Street

The world-famous Thomas Street Health Center recently hosted its World AIDS Day Observance. The mistress of ceremonies was none other than Dawn Jenkins, director of HIV Services at Thomas Street. Remarks were given by Thomas Street physicians, Harris Health officials and others.

These included Andrea Caracostis, MD, Harris Health System board member; Jose Serpa-Alvarez, MD, medical director, Thomas Street Health Center, Baylor College of Medicine and more.

There were also moving testimonies shared by longtime Thomas Street clients Geronimo Morales and Rodney Mills. U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee also provided remarks via cell phone.

After the official program, attendees moved down to the 1st Floor Chapel for a Tree of Life Celebration. The tree contained the names of loved ones who have passed away from HIV/AIDS. Some attached notes and messages for those loved ones to the tree.

And from the opening to the closing of the day’s festivities, Thomas Street’s goal was reiterated—the eradication of the HIV/AID epidemic.