This is not, I repeat, this is not a list of potential New Year’s resolutions. Rather, this is a list of 10 habits that, if incorporated into your life, can make your 2024 your best year ever. Okay… sounds a lot like resolutions. Alright, alright. These are resolutions. So, sue me. They can still do you and me some major good if we give them a shot in “The Venticuatro.”

Check’em out.

#1: Wake up early

The late Kobe Bryant shared powerful advice on how to create a built-in growth and improvement edge over your competition; one they can never make up for. Simply put, it’s waking up earlier than others. Doing that puts you ahead of others because it gives you more time to workout, plan your day, work on business, work on your own passion projects, and just be more productive.

#2: Write down your thoughts before bed

Writing before bed will improve your quality of sleep. Suggestions for what to write down include the following: your goals for the next day, what you’re grateful for, any negative thoughts (to get them out of your system), any actions you took to help someone, any help you received from others, etc. According to several members in the health and wellness community, doing this will improve your mental health dramatically.

#3: Learn an online skill 30 minutes a day

The skills you can gain online (beyond mastering scrolling social media) are innumerable – coding, copywriting, digital marketing, content creation, YouTube show production, etc. Skills learned online (the vast majority of which can be learned for free) can help you financially by not only saving you money, but positioning you to make some money. As well.

#4: Spend one hour a day exercising

Your physical and spiritual well-being are direct contributors to your mental health. Running, walking, swimming, lifting weights, bicycling, and even activities that require some level of physical exertion but which aren’t technically considered exercise (gardening, for example) can not only strengthen and tone your body but can improve your intellectual acumen and mental well-being.

#5: Sit in silence for at least 10 minutes a day

Meditation is one of the most powerful, scientifically proven methods for improving mind, body, and spirit health. Some, however, say meditation is too difficult. One way to start along that path, while also enjoying some of the benefits, is to simply find 10 minutes out of your day to sit in complete silence – no radio, no TV white noise n the background, no cell phone or social media access. Just sit. In silence. Doing so gives your greatest muscle (your mind) a much-needed break and allows you to practice being fully in the moment rather than doing what most folk do way too much of – living in the past or worrying about the future.

#6 Create a proper sleep schedule

As someone who stays up too late and gets up too early, I need to heed this one personally. Research shows sleep is essential for performance, mental health, reducing stress and improving your mood. To improve the quality of your sleep, try these things: 1) no screen time, TV or phone, one hour before bed, 2) no eating three hours before bed, 3) make your room cooler, and 4) use blackout curtains if necessary to block out all potentially disturbing light.

#7: Take a 30-minute walk in nature

Exposure to sunlight, trees, and fresh air each comes with their own individual set of mind, body, and spirit benefits. Walking is said to be one of the best forms of exercise, especially for folk who are Generation X age and older. When combined (walking in nature, at a local park or around your neighborhood), the benefits increase even more. This act can get rid of anxiety, increase happiness, and improve your mood. IF you can’t do this one every day, at least start out doing it once a week, and increase from there. Even once a week alone will do you wonders.

#8: Read at least 10 pages a day

Lifelong learning is a must to live a healthy, successful, and expanding life. Though you can learn a lot from videos and lectures, regular reading is necessary for making this happen. The act of reading does so much more for you than expose you to new information. That act itself has power. Not only that, reading will strengthen your mind and increase your focus, knowledge, and self-confidence.

#9: Drink water with every meal

Water is essential for your mind, overall health, and ability to recover from illness. Regular water intake also helps with weight loss.

#10: Communicate with your ancestors

People of Blackworld know that ancestors, those family members and members of our larger Pan-African family, are active and present parts of our community. As the saying goes, as long as we can remember and call the names of our loved ones who have made transition, they and their energy and love are present with us. We ignore these relationships at our peril. Our ancestors are still praying for us, pushing us, and rooting for us to do all those great things they saw us being able to do, even when we were unable to see it in ourselves. Asking the ancestors for help and advice, and thanking them for receiving that help and advice are two ways to keep those relationships flourishing. For more on this topic, read Malidoma Some’s Of Water and the Spirit, The Healing Wisdom of Africa, and/or Ritual: Power, Health, and Community.