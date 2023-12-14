As reported earlier by the Defender, Houston native Alice Otchere made a promise to build a library for the “family village” of Sagyimase (Ghana, West Africa). And just weeks ago, Otchere delivered on that promise.

The Juliana Frimpomaa Library.

While on a trip to Ghana, Otchere came upon a community with a school “library” that consisted of a milk crate filled with a few books.

“So, to see a place where the kids didn’t have a library… I was like, ‘A library is what I wanted to do for that area.”

Kwaku Owusu Aidoo, Chairman of the Juliana Frimpomaa Foundation in Accra, Ghana; Alice Otchere; Kwame Acheampong, Pending Consul General for Ghana in Houston.

Read more here on the genesis of this fulfilled promise. But for now, let’s celebrate via these on-site photos the commitment to making life better for children as exhibited by Otchere and all those who contributed to this effort.

All photos courtesy of Alice Otchere.