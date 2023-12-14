Alice Otchere and others at the library’s construction site.
Houstonian Alice Otchere (center) visits the library’s construction site in Sagyimase, Ghana.

As reported earlier by the Defender, Houston native Alice Otchere made a promise to build a library for the “family village” of Sagyimase (Ghana, West Africa). And just weeks ago, Otchere delivered on that promise.

The Juliana Frimpomaa Library.

While on a trip to Ghana, Otchere came upon a community with a school “library” that consisted of a milk crate filled with a few books.

“So, to see a place where the kids didn’t have a library… I was like, ‘A library is what I wanted to do for that area.”

Kwaku Owusu Aidoo, Chairman of the Juliana Frimpomaa Foundation in Accra, Ghana; Alice Otchere; Kwame Acheampong, Pending Consul General for Ghana in Houston.

Read more here on the genesis of this fulfilled promise. But for now, let’s celebrate via these on-site photos the commitment to making life better for children as exhibited by Otchere and all those who contributed to this effort.

All photos courtesy of Alice Otchere.

I'm originally from Cincinnati. I'm a husband and father to six children. I'm an associate pastor for the Shrine of Black Madonna (Houston). I am a lecturer (adjunct professor) in the University of Houston...