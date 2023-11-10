Allies in Hope, formerly known as AIDS Foundation Houston (AFH), a leading nonprofit dedicated to ending the HIV epidemic in the greater Houston area, recently held the inaugural Hope for Houston Ball to bring attention to the HIV epidemic in the greater Houston area.

William “Jeffrey” Campbell, Chief Executive Officer said, “I’m humbled to have the opportunity to lead Allies in Hope as we introduced our inaugural Hope for Houston Ball to our donors, community partners and clients. This event allowed us to celebrate the many accomplishments we have made in 2023. What I experienced this evening has made me more committed than ever to lead Allies in Hope in ending the HIV epidemic in the greater Houston area.”

Nearly 225 people attended the legendary ball, which brought in over $157K that will go to supporting the impactful programs and services Allies in Hope provides, including but not limited to HIV/STI testing and treatment, including at-home testing, case management, Stone Soup Food Pantry, Camp Hope summer camp for children living with HIV, supportive housing programs, incarcerated/recently released outreach and services, and much more.

The special presentation included an awards ceremony honoring prominent community advocates and Bread of Life, Inc. founders Dr. Rudy Rasmus and Pastor Juanita Rasmus.

“For almost thirty years, we at Bread of Life have partnered with formerly AIDS Foundation Houston to offer education, prevention, and interventions; together we have been ALLIES IN HOPE! We celebrate this longstanding commitment to end the HIV epidemic in the greater Houston area!” Rudy Rasmus said.

Allies in Hope works toward the mission of ending the HIV epidemic in the greater Houston area. Focusing on HIV prevention, housing and supportive services to persons living with HIV, Allies in Hope provides care to almost 6,000 adults and youth affected by HIV and educates more than 75,000 people throughout Texas. For more information, visit www.aihhouston.org.