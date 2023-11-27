When people think of building community, they think of civil club activities, working with elected officials to bring services and resources to the hood and supporting local community institutions, be they businesses, schools, community centers, etc. And all of that is critical to building community.

Another way of framing this critical work is to do so by recognizing the power of giving thanks. And more specifically, I’m talking about giving thanks beyond merely verbally sharing with others what they’re thankful for. Real “thanksgiving” goes beyond mere words. And that’s what the work of building community is all about – doing those things many of us are already doing (civil club activities, working with elected officials to bring services and resources to the hood and supporting local community institutions).

If we think about giving thanks (literally “thanks giving”) as giving service, we can more readily see the divine work that we are involved in and are being called to. Whether you’re mentoring a young professional, tutoring K-12 students, helping out with your area uran garden, or any number of other things, not only are you about giving much-needed service, you are literally giving thanks to all those folk who poured into you to allow you to do what you do.

If we think about giving thanks as giving and showing respect and appreciation for those who gave us a second chance or helped us find a job or provided a roof over our head, or even shared with us a word that might have been hard to hear, but one we needed to hear to move our lives to the next level, we then take on a different level of personal responsibility for our lives that literally shows with our actions the thanks we feel in our hearts for those who made a way for us.

Moreover, if we think about giving thanks as giving more commitment to developing ourselves to the fullest of our potential, Lord have mercy what a better world we would have. They say the best offering we can take to the altar of the Lord is the offering of our best service. If that be true, then committing to lifelong learning and developing your current skills to the fullest or developing new skills is giving thanks at the highest level.

So, let’s continue being about that work of building community, each of us doing our part in the ways that best suit us and tailor to our skills and passions. Doing so will offer our communities and the beautiful souls contained within them, some of the best service and most heart-felt thanks the world has ever seen.