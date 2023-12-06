As the holiday season approaches, there’s a growing awareness of the economic impact of intentional spending, especially in the Black community. This year, let’s make our gift-giving and holiday preparations a catalyst for positive change. The Defender compiled a list of strategies provided by local business owners that community members can use to support Black businesses.

Share and Amplify on Social Media

Leverage the power of social media to amplify the voices of Black-owned businesses. Share your purchases, positive experiences, and recommendations with your network. Utilize relevant hashtags and geotags to increase visibility. Your social media activity can create a ripple effect, inspiring others to explore and support these businesses.

Attend Local Markets and Events

Check out local markets, pop-up shops, and events that feature Black entrepreneurs. These gatherings offer a vibrant atmosphere and provide a direct opportunity to interact with business owners. Engaging with the community fosters meaningful connections and builds a network of support.

Gift Black-Owned Products

Extend the impact of your support by choosing gifts from Black-owned businesses. Whether it’s clothing, accessories, beauty products, or home goods, you can find a wide array of options. Thoughtfully curated gifts not only convey a personal touch but also contribute to the growth of Black entrepreneurs.

Consider Long-Term Partnerships

Beyond the holiday season, explore the possibility of establishing long-term partnerships with Black-owned businesses. This could involve regular purchases, collaborations, or even becoming a loyal customer. Sustained support is crucial in fostering economic stability and growth for these businesses.

Purchase Gift Cards

If you’re unsure about specific products, consider buying gift cards from Black-owned businesses. This allows the recipients to choose items they truly desire, providing direct financial support to the business.

Volunteer Time or Skills

Offer your time or skills to assist Black-owned businesses. Many business owners have to wear many hats and might not have the funding to hire the team needed to expand the business initially. This could involve volunteering at events, providing pro bono services, or sharing expertise to help these enterprises thrive.