Black Greek organizations have been celebrated by some and criticized by others. But whatever side of that conversation you fall on, there’s no denying that these organizations – members of the Divine Nine – have produced some incredible individuals who have been counted as some of the greats in their fields.

Here, we focus on members of note from three Black frats: Omega Psi Phi, Alpha Phi Alpha, and Iota Phi Theta.

OMEGA PSI PHI

Reverend Jesse Jackson, political activist

Tom Joyner, radio personality

Joe Torry, comedian, actor

Michael Jordan, NBA Hall of Famer

Rickey Smiley, comedian

Langston Hughes, poet

Steve Harvey, comedian, TV host

Bill Cosby, comedian, actor

Steve McNair, NFL player

Count Basie, composer, band leader

Roy Wilkins, NAACP leader

Benjamin Hooks, lawyer, judge, activist, NAACP leader

ALPHA PHI ALPHA

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., civil rights leader, minister

Jesse Owens, Olympic / Track & Field legend

Thurgood Marshall, Supreme Court justice

Dr. Cornel West, scholar

Dr. W.E.B. DuBois, Intellectual, race leader

Donny Hathaway, singer, musician, composer

Hill Harper, actor, US Senate candidate

Dick Gregory, activist, comedian

Stuart Scott, sports journalist

Roland Martin, journalist, owner Black Star Network

Duke Ellington, composer, band leader

Lionel Richie, singer, composer

IOTA PHI THETA

Terrence C. Carson, actor (Living Single)

Spencer Christian, former meteorologist for Good Morning America

Mike City, music producer

Dezi Arnez Hines II, actor

Harry C. Alford, co-founder and former president/CEO, National Black Chamber of Commerce

Bobby Rush, Black Panther, US Congressman

Bishop Talbert W. Swan, II, pastor, activist, author

Major General W. Montague Winfield, retired US Army general

Dr. Stephen Ray, president, Chicago Theological Seminary

Tommie Frazier, University of Nebraska football legend

Elvin Hayes, NBA Hall of Famer

Calvin Murphy, NBA Hall of Famer