Laughs, hugs, tears, and cheers were shared during the opening reception of the National AIDS Memorial Quilt exhibit at The Modern Art Gallery in downtown Houston on May 3.

The event introduced Change the Pattern, a national initiative created to end the epidemic of new HIV cases in Black and Hispanic communities across the Southern U.S. and Texas. The hope is the event will inspire ongoing action moving forward to bring this health challenge to light, and to honor Black and Latinx persons who have succumbed to the disease.

“The National AIDS Memorial Quilt is a preservation of people who have lost their lives to the HIV epidemic; 55 miles long of quilts of people we have lost to the HIV epidemic,” said the Southern AIDS Coalition’s Community Outreach Associate, Marnina Miller, a Black, queer, Houston-based woman and HIV activist who has been living with HIV for the past 10 years.

“With the initiative ‘Change the Pattern,’ we’re working on the ground here in Houston to ensure that those who are affected by HIV and AIDS, that their lives are honored in a dignified way. Although we have 55 miles long of the HIV quilt, in the United States, only 10% of that represents African Americans and Hispanic communities. So, with tthis initiative, ‘Change the Pattern,’ we really wanna see more representation of Black and Brown people honored on the National AIDS Memorial Quilt.

The National AIDS Memorial and Southern AIDS Coalition hosted the “Love & Activism” reception welcoming more than 70 people. The Quilt display is part of the 2nd Annual Art of Black Pride: Black Like Me exhibit through May 7.

But honoring those who have passed away is only one of the “Change the Pattern” goals. Raising awareness of how Houston’s Black and Latinx communities are currently feeling the brunt of the epidemic so steps can be taken to ensure their long lives.

“There is a serious HIV crisis in Houston, especially among Black and Hispanic communities, even across the south as we know it. According to the Houston Health Department, African Americans make up over 50% of all HIV and AIDS cases in Harris County and Latinos comprise 29% of HIV cases,” said Miller, who believes the public doesn’t hear much about this issue because of Houston resides in the “Bible Belt.”

“In the south, it’s the Bible Belt. The South has the burden of the HIV epidemic because over 50% of people living with HIV and AIDS in the United States are currently living in the southern region. The south is the wholeness of the Bible Belt. Also, there’s a lot of homophobia and transphobia. And then, 80% of those in Houston living with HIV are either Black and Brown. And we know that racism plays a huge part in the HIV epidemic as well,” Miller added.

During the May 3 opening reception, Marlene McNese, deputy assistant director of the Houston Health Division Department, read from the proclamation given by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, “May 3-7 is Change the Pattern week in Houston.”

“Change the Pattern pays homage to loved ones lost to AIDS while at the same time sparking action to end HIV/AIDS in Houston,” said John Cunningham, chief executive officer, National AIDS Memorial. “This national initiative works on a local level to shine a light on the impact the disease has had on Black, Hispanic, and LBGTQ+ communities and educate and energize people to help end the epidemic.”

Leaders from local organizations such as AIDS Foundation Houston, The TRUTH Project, Inc., and FLAS were all given a chance to address those gathered and share ways they are helping people in the community combat the stigma and health disparities around HIV and AIDS.

Miller hopes people go see the quilt display before it’s gone after Sunday, May 7.

“We actually have over 200 panels of the quilt currently displayed at the mag, the Modern Arts Gallery (made by countless people across the country, including celebrities like Sheryl Lee Ralph and icons like the late Rosa Parks)… We hope that folks will come see the exhibit, make sure that they’re telling their friends about it, and we wanna really erase the stigma of HIV and AIDS. And the ultimate goal is to make sure that families are getting their family members on the quilt; telling their friends and family about it. Because in the beginning days of the epidemic, nobody really wanted to know that their family member had died of HIV and AIDS complications due to the stigma. So Black and Brown families would say, ‘Oh, they passed away from cancer’ or other issues. We wanna make sure that their lives are honored and celebrated in this moment.”

Change the Pattern is funded by a grant from Gilead Sciences. Additional sponsors include Bank of America, Chevron, and CVS Health.

For more details, visit www.changethepattern.org.