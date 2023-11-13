I’ve had the honor and privilege of teaching multiple classes in the University of Houston’s African American Studies Department for a good minute now. I started my journey as a lecturer in June of 2004, when the AAS Department was still a program. Of my “eleventeen-million” jobs, teaching those classes – Black Church in America, Introduction to African American Studies, Black Liberation Theology and African Religions and Philosophies – has probably been the most enjoyable of them all.

Why? Because I get to see the “light” turning on in students’ minds in real time when they learn something new about our incredible story/journey as a people. I also enjoy the fact that everyone involved learns something – students and teacher. I can’t tell you how much I’ve learned by being around students willing to engage in lessons and lectures and readings about Pan-African history, sociology, psychology, artistic production, economics, politics and more. The give-and-take during our class discussions and the wrestling with new and ancient info and perspectives allows participants to stretch and expand their understanding of us as a people, of themselves as individuals and of all humanity.

I say all that to say, though I think I know some things, I’m being stretched big-time while reading Michael Harriot’s New York Times best-selling book, “Black AF History: The Un-Whitewashed Story of America.”

I’ve never been arrogant or ignorant enough to think I know it all. The fact that I readily admit there’s so, so much I don’t know keeps me open and hungry for new knowledge and insights. So, I’m rarely surprised when I learn something new. Usually, I’m more angered by the fact that so much of our story has been purposefully hidden or distorted for eons, creating a reality where we can literally learn something “new” about our ancient story daily if we’re open and seeking.

But what’s got me hyped about Harriot’s books is not only the things his research and writings are exposing me to that I knew nothing about previously but just how much “Black AF” is teaching me about stuff I’ve been teaching for years. The experience for me is a mixture of humbling and exciting.

I’m motivated to continue on my personal path of lifelong learning, and highly recommend that you and yours use Harriot’s book to join in on the fun.

At a time when our story is under attack and Black authors and intellectuals and social commentators and their works are being banned, here’s a book – “Black AF” – that will more than make up for all the Black history they’re taking out of schools. And let’s be honest; our story was barely in schools in the first place.

Which is one of the reasons “Black AF” exists. The book not only tells the story of this country from our perspective, our perspective then demands telling parts of this nation’s story that were never told. This book offers those stories and more.

I can’t think of a better way to have an uplifting holiday season than to buy, share, read and “conversate” about “Black AF.”

So, if you’re looking for that perfect holiday season present, what better gift is there than the gift of knowledge? Knowledge that’s Black AF!