“The thing to do is to get organized; keep separated (as individuals) and you will be exploited, you will be robbed, you will be killed. Get organized and you will compel the world to respect you.” Marcus mosiah garvey

As we enter the new year, whether as individuals or as members of a collective (faith fellowship, community group, fraternity, sorority, etc.), we have a decision to make. Are we going to continue to operate in our individual silos, or are we going to wake up and reconnect to one of the most powerful values, principles, and life paths known to humankind – one given to the world originally by our ancestors. That’s the path of community, connection, unity (Umoja).

But to fully taste the benefits of this enjoined, collaborative spirit we must place organization at the top of our 2024 To Do List.

Marcus Mosiah Garvey, one of the greatest yet least-known leaders in Pan-African history, advocated vehemently for Blackfolk to get organized.

First, Garvey was not foolish enough to think power resided in money, position, titles, or fame. Rather, he realized power lies in institutions. If a people are organized enough to build and control institutions that can feed, clothe, house, educate, invest in, and protect themselves, then racist can be as racist as they want, but their ignorant biases will have no impact upon us, because we, via institutional power birthed by our organization, will provide us with all that we need.

That’s why Garvey said, “The only protection against injustice in man is power – physical, financial, and scientific.” And for us to possess physical, financial, and scientific” power, we have to build, run, and control our own institutions. And that demands we abandon the “lone wolf” mentality (which is really a nonsensical saying, because wolves run in packs, and their power comes from their organizational unity).

In 2024, it’s past time to put away the petty. It’s time for bloated ego-stroking to get gone. Individuals and organizations have to push past the idea of getting credit for this or that is the most important thing. Just think about how many challenges, issues, and problems go unsolved because folk refuse to organize and work together because they’re worried they might not get credit.

That means faith institutions have to stop trippin’. Fraternities and sororities, do better. Fifth Ward groups, Sunnyside organizations, Pleasantville civic groups, Mo. City community centers – find common ground upon which to work, and then get to organizing for our empowerment as a people. It doesn’t matter if you’re from the “Foe-Foe” or “The Tre” to those folk who profit from our disorganization. They’re playing us all like suckers.

Sadly, the words Garvey uttered roughly a century ago are still just as relevant and true today:

“This is the day of racial activity when each and every group of this great human family must exercise its own initiative and influence in its own protection. Therefore, Negroes should be more determined today than they have ever been, because the mighty forces of the world are operating against NON-ORGANIZED groups of people, who are not ambitious enough to protect their own interests.”

As long as we each do our own thing – both individuals and organizations – we will remain a “non-organized” people who other groups and entities use for their own benefit, to the detriment of our own.

Garvey said, “Nationhood is the only means by which modern civilization can completely protect itself… Nationhood is the highest ideal of all peoples.” And by “nationhood” Garvey meant a people so organized that they move in the world as one; they have each other’s back; they hurt when one of their own hurts; they rejoice when one of their own succeeds.

This doesn’t mean that all of us need to think and act and believe the same. But it does mean that we need to have enough common sense and mother wit to recognize that we have some common needs, whether we’re Christian, Muslim, or Ifa; whether we’re East Side or West Side; whether we crossed the burning sands and pledged or chose not to.

The challenges ahead in 2024 will have us all in their scope, and won’t care about the petty BS that currently keeps us from recognizing that our unity is our strength. In 2024, it’s time out for rollin’ solo, and that we remember words that empowered our ancestors to give the world religion, art, science and civilization: “I am because we are; and because we are, therefore I am.”

For, truly, we can do more together than we can apart.