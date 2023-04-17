The attacks on Blackness are reaching new, galactic-level heights. Don’t believe me; just check the demonization of the term “woke,” which literally meant at its origins Blackfolk being aware of our historical and contemporary realities – the good, the bad and the ugly. Or how about those why people – and those why people wannabes; i.e. Candace Owens, Jason Whitlock, Tim Scott, etc. – who have criminalized critical race theory, which, according to them and their low IQ lynch mob of millions, simply means all things Black.

These dangerous idiots are burning books, threatening professors’ tenure and overrunning local school boards — all in an effort to shield little why kids from learning about the violent, racist history of their why grandparents, because learning about how insidious and monstrous their kin were/are would do irreparable damage to those why kids’ delicate constitutions.

But, instead of cowering at their attacks and couching our language or tempering our tone, we need to lean into our Blackness now more than ever — and harder than ever before.

One way to do that is by adding to your Black knowledge via the miracle of books. And Lord have mercy, do I have a book list for you, courtesy of the Pan African Orthodox Christian Church’s (Shrine of the Black Madonna) national ministry team.

The list below has a little something for everyone: history, contemporary reality, Afrofuturism, social commentary, non-fiction, fiction, environmental justice writings, theology pieces and more.

So, get in where you fit in, and find the book or books that jibe with your spirit, and flex your agency, your right, your power, your responsibility to ingest all the Blackness you damn well please.

(EDITOR’S NOTE: Please know that this list is in no way exhaustive. There are a lot of must-read classics that aren’t on the PAOCC’s 2023 list because they’ve been on lists from years past. But moving forward, I will include those books – e.g., “The Philosophy and Opinions of Marcus Garvey,” “Introduction to African Civilizations,” “How Europe Underdeveloped Africa,” “Between the World and Me” and a gazillion other such classics – in future lists.)

PAOCC recommended reading list for 2023

“101 Essays That Will Change The Way You Think,” by Brianna Wiest “America’s Unholy Ghosts: The Racist Roots of Our Faith and Politics,” by Joel Edward Goza “Black Women Will Save The World: An Anthem,” by April Ryan “Born In Blackness,” by Howard French “Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants,” by Robin Wall Kimmer “Community: Starting Well In Your Small Group,” by Andy Stanley “Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America,” by Ibram X Kendi & Keisha N. Blain “Fugitive Pedagogy,” by Jarvis Givens “Harvard Business Review 10 Must Reads: On Change Management,” HBR “Harvard Business Review 10 Must Reads: On Mental Toughness,” HBR “How Beautiful We Were: A Novel,” by Imbolo Mbue “I’m Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness,” by Austin Channing Brown “Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival & Hope, In An American City,” by Andrea Elliott “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice & Redemption,” by Bryan Stevenson “My Grandmother’s Hands: Racialized Trauma and the Pathway to Mending Our Hearts and Bodies,” by Resmaa Menakem “My Time Will Come: A Memoir of Crime, Punishment, Hope & Redemption,” by Ian Manuel & Bryan Stevenson “Nomad Century: How Climate Migration Will Reshape Our World,” by Gaia Vince “Power & Prediction: The Disruptive Economics of Artificial Intelligence,” by Agyei Agrawai, Joshua Gans, Avi Goldfarb “Reclaiming Stolen Earth: An Africana Ecotheology,” by Dr. Eric Jawanza Clark “Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind,” by Yuval Noah Harari “Set The World On Fire (Black Nationalist Women and the Global Struggle for Freedom),” by Keisha N. Blain “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story,” by Nikole Hannah-Jones “The Age of AI and our Human Future,” by Henry A. Kissinger, Eric Schmidt, Daniel Huttenlocher “The Body Keeps The Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma,” by Besser Van Der Kolk, M.D. “The End of the World Is Just The Beginning: Mapping the Collapse of Globalization,” by Peter Zeihan “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” by Michelle Obama “The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks,” by Jeanne Theoharis “The Warmth of Other Suns,” by Isabel Wilkerson “Significations,” by Charles Long “Under The Skin: The Hidden Toll of Racism on American Lives and the Health of our Nation,” by Linda Villarosa “What The Bible Says to the Minister: The Minister’s Personal Handbook,” by Leadership Ministries Worldwide “White Fear: The Browning of America is What’s Making White Folks Lose Their Minds,” by Roland Martin & Leah Lakins