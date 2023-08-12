In a display of solidarity and celebration, global superstar Beyoncé has teamed up with the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, the educational arm of the nation’s leading LGBTQ+ civil rights organization. Together, they are set to ignite the Las Vegas stage with a vibrant spectacle of ballroom culture at the forthcoming Equality Ball.

Powered by the BeyGOOD Foundation, Beyoncé’s philanthropic endeavor, this event will mark a powerful collaboration with Beeline Productions and the Shady Gang. The focal point of this extravaganza is the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, where the magic is slated to unfold on August 27.

In the heart of New York City during the 1970s, ballroom culture has evolved into a transformative force for queer individuals of color, particularly transgender Black and Brown pageant performers. The Equality Ball will serve as a veritable melting pot of creative expression, providing an invigorating platform for artists to showcase their prowess in fashion, style, pose, poise, grace, and an array of artistic talents.

The event will shine a spotlight on two luminous entities, namely the iconic House of Basquiat and the newly birthed KiKi House of FUBU. Adding an extra layer of enchantment will be the awe-inspiring performances of professional choreographers and dancers, further elevating the ball’s allure.

Kelley Robinson, President of the Human Rights Campaign, shares her anticipation for the forthcoming soirée, emphasizing its significance. “The Equality Ball promises to be an exuberant celebration of the rich tapestry of Black and Brown queer life,” Robinson affirms. “Beeline and Shady Gang are orchestrating a breathtaking showcase that amplifies the joy, strength, and resilience inherent within our community. We are profoundly proud to collaborate with these exceptional artists and deeply grateful for the unwavering support from the BeyGOOD Foundation, which extends to a range of community services in Las Vegas.”

Robinson underscores the profound historical importance of ballroom culture in offering a safe haven for the Black queer community, a sanctuary where authenticity could flourish despite the perils of the era.

However, Robinson acknowledges that even in today’s times, challenges endure, with the violence faced by Black and Brown trans women being a pressing concern. The recent tragic loss of O’Shea Sibley, a Black queer man, underscores the ongoing struggles, as he lost his life in a shocking incident while dancing to Beyoncé’s music.

The Equality Ball serves as a beacon of hope and empowerment, offering a platform for marginalized voices to rise and shine in the face of adversity. Robinson eloquently invokes Beyoncé’s poignant lyrics to highlight the community’s spirit, an embodiment of resilience that no amount of hate can extinguish.

The Human Rights Campaign remains steadfast in its commitment to combating hate through impactful programs. Initiatives such as the Trans Justice Initiative, the HBCU program, and efforts to foster health equity and safe, inclusive educational spaces are cornerstones of their mission.

Robinson concludes with a resounding call to honor the trailblazing efforts of Black and Brown, queer and transgender pioneers who have paved the way for the flourishing community we see today. Their courage and sacrifices have been instrumental in shaping the present and forging a brighter future.

The Equality Ball is set to offer a plethora of resources and services for attendees, encompassing HIV testing, voter registration, and comprehensive information about local LGBTQ+ programs. The HRC Foundation’s unwavering commitment to racial equity ensures that these initiatives resonate deeply within Black and Brown queer communities, fostering positive change and inclusivity.

Central to this remarkable collaboration is the BeyGOOD Foundation’s unwavering commitment to social progress and community enrichment.

For more information go to hrc.org.