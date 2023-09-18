The Renaissance Tour is in the home stretch and H-Town is ready. The buzz is building as Mrs. Carter pulls out all the stops for her first concert in more than six years. The two-night stop in Houston is scheduled for this weekend, Sept. 23 and 24 and the NRG ticket appears to be the hottest ticket in town.

The tour, which started in May of 2023, will have had a total of 56 shows, when it wraps next month. It has been going head-to-head with Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour for one of the highest-grossing tours of the decade.

Beyonce fever, which has spread across social media, has prompted even usually lukewarm fans to want to see the show. But scoring a reasonably priced ticket has proven to be a challenge.

However, there’s still hope, as long you know what to expect.

Get in formation

The tour originally allocated one night in Houston, but quickly added an additional night due to ticket demand in Bey’s hometown. The tour used Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program “to ensure more tickets get into the hands of concertgoers,” it said. BeyHive members also received presale access. The remaining tickets were snatched up by resellers.

Now, those looking to see the glitz and glam of Houston’s own celebrity will have to resort to verified resell tickets.

Credit: Stub Hub

Cost

The question ticket searchers have is how much can I realistically expect to pay? For starters, at least $400 dollars — and that’s for the nosebleed sections. And if you’re a diehard fan, who hit the lottery, you can get a standing-room-only ticket right in front of the stage in B Hive A for $10,000, plus fees and tax. Tickets on the floor in Club Renaissance will run you around $3,900 (that’s standing room only, too). Average ticket price for Section 100s will run about $900 and up.

We took a look to see where things stand a week out.

Cheapest Beyoncé tickets in Houston for Sept. 23

Ticketmaster – $497 with fees and taxes

SeatGeek – $585 with fees and taxes

Stub Hub – $400 with fees and taxes

Cheapest Beyoncé tickets in Houston for Sept. 24

Ticketmaster – $415 each with fees and taxes

SeatGeek – $425 with fees and taxes

Stub Hub – $400 with fees and taxes

Ticket prices are only expected to increase closer to the concert dates. In July, Seat Geek had tickets starting at $200. And as expected, some of the cheapest tickets are in the highest seats at NRG Stadium.

Resellers

Beyoncé made sure that fans — not resellers — had first dibs on tickets to her tour. According to Ticketmaster, a “lottery-style” process was employed to determine which Verified Fans got access codes to purchase tickets, while others get waitlisted until more tickets became available.

“Fan demand already exceeds the number of tickets available by more than 800% based on the registration numbers in the Group A cities,” read a statement on the Ticketmaster website when tickets went on sale in February. “It is expected that many interested fans may not be able to get tickets because demand drastically exceeds supply.”

Day of tickets

Anyone on social media has heard the hack, just wait and buy your ticket the day of the show because they usually drastically drop right before the show as resellers feverishly work to get rid of unsold tickets. While that is an option, this is Beyoncé’s hometown, so resellers say don’t bank on that, especially if you’re searching for more than one ticket.

“My tickets are priced high, and if I do drop them, it will only be to about $850,” said a reseller by the name of Jason. “After all, this is Beyoncé. People thinking they’re gonna score a last minute ticket for $150 are gonna be in for a rude awakening. They might need to jump in their car and go see Beyoncé in Arlington.”

“I’ll take my chances,” said loyal fan, Grace Smith. “I love Beyoncé, but I’m on a budget and I can’t afford those steep prices. I looked and there are a whole lot of seats still available. You can’t tell me those resellers are going to sell all those tickets at those ridiculous prices.”