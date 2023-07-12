Since welcoming her first son, Leodis “Leo” Andrellton Jackson, in February, Keke Palmer, like most new moms, has needed a lot of support.

In a profile published Monday by The Cut, an interview that reportedly took place as the internet was in an uproar over recent comments made by her son’s father, Darius Daulton Jackson, “the internet’s sweetheart” dished on everything from her latest brand collab to leaning into her curvier postpartum body. While Palmer didn’t explicitly address the controversy or her relationship status, she did explain the new confidence that has emerged with motherhood.

“I’ll be honest, I think before I even had the baby, I was really actually quite self-conscious,” Palmer told The Cut. “After having my baby, I’ve gotten so much more powerful. We’re going to lean into this new body, and I think that is the whole aura of what’s happening with me in this big boss era as I come into my 30s, and I have my baby boy, and I’m just continuing to spread my wings as a young woman.”

Of course, Palmer is doing so in the public eye, while sharing that she often feels “like America’s little sister, little cousin.” She also admitted she would “love a little bit of more anonymity, or at least a version that wasn’t so chaotic.”

“I’m a human being. I have things that make me just a normal person. I’m flawed. I definitely try to put my best foot forward,” she added. “Because I don’t like idealism and I don’t like the kind of era that we are in with fame, I definitely self-deprecate, point to my flaws, constantly say I’m not perfect because I really don’t want people putting me to this unbelievable standard.”

That transparency extends to her new role as a mother. Speaking with People magazine recently, the 29-year-old also spoke about the realities of breastfeeding and how “not instinctual” the act can feel.

“Although breastfeeding is ‘natural,’ it’s not instinctual,” she said, adding that for her, it’s been “a doozy.”

Palmer further explained to the publication her journey of trying to master the method while also learning how to support her baby and how she dealt “with the pressure of trying to do that right.”

“People make it seem like, ‘Oh, this is natural’ and the whole ‘breast is best’ gag, and you know, it ends up making you feel like s—,” she explained. Admitting she didn’t even know where to start, the “Nope” star shared that seeking the help of a lactation consultant ultimately saved her.

“You don’t even really know what to search,” she said, “and how to really prepare yourself for something like that. So shout out to all the lactation consultants because mine really, really made the difference for me.”

That said, Palmer also readily acknowledged the privilege of even being able to afford to work with a lactation consultant.

“I wish that everybody had access to lactation consultants,” she said. “It sucks that it’s kind of like a luxury. They have people saying ‘Breast is best, breast is best,’ but not everyone can even get support. That’s a mess.”

The support team that keeps Palmer afloat includes her therapist and family (including sister and fellow mom L’Oreal “LC” Palmer, winner of Season One of ABC’s “Claim to Fame”). Speaking with The Cut, Palmer also shouted out the support and hype she’s been getting from her fans, many of whom are also new moms — support Palmer happily reciprocates.

“Do you, new moms. Do you,” she said. “Girl, if there’s one person on this earth that loves you for sure, it’s that baby. Be happy, because there’s no love like it. Somebody loving you like that, hell, who cares?”

“My headspace is just to continue to inspire and encourage myself and anybody else who wants to go down that road with me. Because we’re growing and we are changing,” Palmer continued. “It’s all about loving who I am and loving what I experienced and what I’ve gone through that’s gotten me here.”