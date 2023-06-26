The Recording Academy announced the addition of a new category to their prestigious lineup, and Africa is finally getting its recognition.

The notable addition is the “Best African Music Performance” category, which acknowledges the global impact of African acts and the rise of the Afrobeats genre. Artists like Burna Boy, Wizkid and Tems have achieved chart-topping success and streaming dominance.

This new category aims to celebrate recordings that incorporate unique local expressions from across the African continent, including subgenres such as Afrobeats, Afro-fusion, Afro pop, Bongo Flava, Ethio jazz, Kizomba, High Life, Fuji, Ndombolo, Mapouka, Ghanaian drill, Afro-house, and South African hip-hop.

The changes, approved during the Board of Trustees meeting, will take effect at the upcoming 66th Grammys in early 2024.

Previously, African-based songs were often recognized in the “Best Global Music Performance” category, which was introduced in 2022. By introducing a dedicated award for African music, the Recording Academy hopes to create a more level playing field for global songs from other genres like Latin music, K-pop, and Arabic music to receive nominations in the “Best Global Music Performance” category.

In their ongoing effort to embrace diversity and reflect the evolving music industry, the Grammy Awards have been expanding their range of categories. The addition of the “Best Soundtrack for a Video Game” category occurred in 2022, addressing the growing influence of video game music in popular culture.

African musicians, such as Angélique Kidjo from Benin and Burna Boy from Nigeria, have consistently excelled in the Grammy world music categories. These artists have received numerous nominations and wins, highlighting the immense talent and global appeal of African music.

The 2024 edition of the Grammy Awards will also introduce two other exciting categories: “Best Alternative Jazz Album” and “Best Dance Pop Recording.” With 91 awards presented across various genres in 2023, including pop, rock, classical, hip-hop, gospel, and country, the Grammy Awards continue to recognize excellence in music across a diverse spectrum of styles and sounds.