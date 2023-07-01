BET AWARDS: Can we do better?

You only understand the value once something is gone. That’s precisely what I said about the writer’s strike in Hollywood, but you can feel it in the production quality of some shows, especially the BET Awards.

The BET Awards is an annual celebration of Black excellence in music, entertainment and culture, and what was supposed to be an unforgettable night ended up in a lonnnngggg show of lackluster performances, no host, and disjointed transitions between acts. The usual wit, humor, and thought-provoking commentary that writers bring were sorely missed, leaving the presenters and performers needing help to maintain the event’s momentum. Black Twitter was cuttin’ up renaming the award show the “EBT Awards.” I’m at a loss for words so I will end here. In the meantime! We need these writers back NOWWWWW! We can’t go down hard like this.

Give it up for Afrobeats!

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 25: Davido performs onstage during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

I have to give a shout-out to Mama Africa one time! Davido joined Fireboy DML as the only Afrobeats artist to perform on the BET Award stage. This news carries significant weight because there was a point in time when African acts received international awards backstage or before the main event. Even though the award ceremony highlights Black excellence, international acts didn’t receive the same love as American artists. In the past, BET received Blacklash from African artists because of this. Afrobeats has been around for a long time, even though the mainstream is just now catching up. Guess what? It’s not going anywhere! It’s not a trend, and it’s here to stay. I hope that these artists continue to get the airtime they deserve. Shout out to the OGs 2Face, D’Banj, Ice Prince, Sarkodie, and others who walked so today’s stars can run.

Dennis Rodman shows out for Pride Month

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 15: Dennis Rodman attends Sapphire Gentlemen’s Club Debuts New Times Square Location on August 15, 2019 in New York City. Credit: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Sapphire Gentlemen's Club

Houston knows how to bring out the celebrities, and once again, the city welcomed yet another legendary figure, NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman. He made an appearance at Houston’s Pride parade, and he did it in proper Rodman form. He greeted parade-goers wearing a green plaid skirt, black t-shirt, and shades to match. He received several negative remarks on social media, mostly on his flamboyant personality and gender-fluid style. However, if you are an avid follower of NBA history, you would know that during his prime, Rodman wore outfits that were deemed controversial. He attended gay and drag clubs in his career and was inspired by those people who chose to live on their terms. In the name of Pride Month, I need all the bigots to research the man before coming for him. PLEASE!