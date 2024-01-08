Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. was founded at Howard University on January 9, 1914, by three students: A. Langston Taylor, Charles I. Brown, and Leonard F. Morse. The fraternity also helped found its sister organization, Zeta Phi Beta, Inc. When they created the organization, they wanted to be a Greek letter fraternity that would embody the ideals of brotherhood, scholarship, and service.

Motto: “Culture For Service and Service For Humanity”

Colors: Royal Blue and Pure White

Symbol: Dove

Throughout its 106-year history, Phi Beta Sigma has been composed of an elite group of men across various industries who continue to improve the global community.

In celebration of Founders’ Day, take a look at other notable members of the fraternity.

Victor Glover

Blair Underwood

Hezekiah Walker

Harry Belafonte

Kase Lawal

Wayne Brady

Rod Paige

Ben Vereen

Terrence Howard

Bootsy Collins

Al Sharpton

Al Roker

Bill Clinton

John Lewis

James Weldon Johnson

Other famous members: Les Brown, Reginald Hudlin, Bootsy Collins, Maxwell Frost, George Washington Carver