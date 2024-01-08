Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. was founded at Howard University on January 9, 1914, by three students: A. Langston Taylor, Charles I. Brown, and Leonard F. Morse. The fraternity also helped found its sister organization, Zeta Phi Beta, Inc. When they created the organization, they wanted to be a Greek letter fraternity that would embody the ideals of brotherhood, scholarship, and service.
Motto: “Culture For Service and Service For Humanity”
Colors: Royal Blue and Pure White
Symbol: Dove
Throughout its 106-year history, Phi Beta Sigma has been composed of an elite group of men across various industries who continue to improve the global community.
In celebration of Founders’ Day, take a look at other notable members of the fraternity.
Victor Glover
Blair Underwood
Hezekiah Walker
Harry Belafonte
Kase Lawal
Wayne Brady
Rod Paige
Ben Vereen
Terrence Howard
Bootsy Collins
Al Sharpton
Al Roker
Bill Clinton
John Lewis
James Weldon Johnson
Other famous members: Les Brown, Reginald Hudlin, Bootsy Collins, Maxwell Frost, George Washington Carver