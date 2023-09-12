Rockets point guard Kevin Porter Jr. has landed into trouble after being arrested early Monday morning on assault charges in New York.

Porter allegedly got into an altercation with his girlfriend, former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick, in their hotel room. Domestic violence charges are pending against Porter, who was still being held in a jail in New York as of Monday evening.

According to an ESPN report, Gondrezick had to go to the hospital because of the injuries she sustained. The two allegedly got into a fight after Porter came in late from a night out in New York and his girlfriend had locked him out of their room. Things reportedly escalated once security got him into the room.

“Upon arrival officers were informed that a 26-year-old female sustained a laceration to the right side of her face and was complaining about pain to her neck,” the spokesperson at the police station said. “A preliminary investigation on scene determined that a known individual struck her multiple times upon her body and placed his hands around the neck.”

The Rockets, who are less than a month away from the start of training camp for the upcoming 2023-24 season, said they are aware of the incident.

“We are in the process of gathering information surrounding the matter involving Kevin Porter Jr.,” the Rockets said in a released statement to the media. “We have no further comment at this time.”

The NBA office is also looking into the incident.

“The league office is in contact with the Houston Rockets and in the process of gathering more information,” said the NBA office in a released statement.

Porter has been a model citizen since being traded to the Rockets from Cleveland two years ago, but has had trouble in the past. The Rockets offered him a four-year extension worth $82.5 million last season, but only the $18.5 million due this season is guaranteed.

It’s highly likely Porter will face some sort of suspension by the league for this latest incident.