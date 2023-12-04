50 Cent is apparently prepared to take full advantage of Sean “Diddy” Combs’s current legal troubles.

He is willing to take Revolt off of the hands of Combs, who has temporarily stepped down as the network’s chairman while working through his sexual misconduct legal issues.

But 50 Cent wants the media company at a steep discount.

“I’ll buy that from you play boy, for the low because you know Cadillac and AT&T gonna pull out,” 50 tweeted, Complex reports. “I’ll give you a few dollars for it now! Sell it to me, then we can be friends 😳I’m serious call my phone 📱 • gunitbrands.com.”

According to several reports, Combs has relinquished his role as chairman to prevent his personal and legal problems from hurting the company. The move came over a week after the music mogul settled a $30 million lawsuit with his ex, Cassue Ventura, who accused him of rape, physical abuse and sex trafficking. Details of the settlement have not been revealed.

Diddy’s attorney, Ben Brafman, said his client “vehemently denies” Cassie’s abuse allegations.

“For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail,” the statement read, per USA Today.

“Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’ reputation and seeking a pay day,” the statement continued.

Brafman also stated: “Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing. Mr. Combs’ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best.”

Diddy has been hit with two more sexual assault lawsuits, one involving singer Aaron Hall.